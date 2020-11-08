Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Mycotoxin detoxifiers, when used in animal feed, prevent the contamination of feed by mycotoxins, which are a collective group of natural chemicals (toxic secondary metabolite) produced by certain molds. The presence of various mycotoxins contaminate the animal feed and negatively affect the health of animals. The adverse effects could range from problems related to reproduction and organ damage (liver/kidney) to a greater susceptibility to infectious diseases in animals. They can also affect the performance of these animals. To protect these animals from these adverse effects, mycotoxin detoxifiers are used in animal fodder. They are unique for each mycotoxin and are required to be supplemented in animal feed to counter the harmful effects of mycotoxins.

Market Overview:

The Global Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers Market was valued at USD 2184.35 Million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 3.38% during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2017, Europe was the largest geographical segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 43.2% of the market.

The market growth can be mainly attributed to the expansion of the animal meat market and the subsequent expansion of the compound feed industry. Increased awareness among the farmers about the benefits of mycotoxin detoxifiers is another factor augmenting the growth of the market studied. Major Key Players:

Alltech Bio

products Co., Ltd.

AMLAN International

Belgium Impextraco

Biomin Feed Additive (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.

Prince Agri

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Perstorp Performance Additives

Pfizer Animal Health (Zoetis)

Special Nutrients, Inc.

NutriAd

NOREL Animal Nutrition

Olmix Group

Micron Bio