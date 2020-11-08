Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The “Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Mycotoxin detoxifiers, when used in animal feed, prevent the contamination of feed by mycotoxins, which are a collective group of natural chemicals (toxic secondary metabolite) produced by certain molds. The presence of various mycotoxins contaminate the animal feed and negatively affect the health of animals. The adverse effects could range from problems related to reproduction and organ damage (liver/kidney) to a greater susceptibility to infectious diseases in animals. They can also affect the performance of these animals. To protect these animals from these adverse effects, mycotoxin detoxifiers are used in animal fodder. They are unique for each mycotoxin and are required to be supplemented in animal feed to counter the harmful effects of mycotoxins.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Expansion of animal meat market
The growth in the Global Mycotoxin Detoxifiers market is primarily because of expansion of animal meat market. According to United States Department of Agriculture, The consumption of animal meat have shown a consistent growth from 2015. In 2018, animal meat consumption have witnessed highest of 266,359 thousand metric tons which was 258,513 thousand metric tons in 2015. Increased global meat consumption and rise in health concerns in livestock have made the market to consume higher quantity of Mycotoxin Detoxifiers
Europe dominates the Global Market
Europe is the largest segment of the feed mycotoxin detoxifiers market and is expected to record a robust growth rate. Owing to the ready availability of raw materials and high effectiveness. Asia Pacific holds huge potential and shows substantial growth in terms of rising meat consumption along with production of local meat, increasing demand for quality food, growing awareness towards food safety, increasing per capita spending on meat related products, and expanding industrialization of animal industry in these regions.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Feed Mycotoxin Detoxifiers Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.4 Market Restraints
4.5 Industry attractiveness- Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Binders
5.1.1.1 Bentonite
5.1.1.2 Clays
5.1.1.3 Other Binders
5.1.2 Bio-Transformers
5.1.2.1 Enzymes
5.1.2.2 Yeasts
5.1.2.3 Other Bio-Transformers
5.2 Animal Type
5.2.1 Ruminant
5.2.2 Poultry
5.2.3 Swine
5.2.4 Other Animal Types
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Spain
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 Germany
5.3.2.4 France
5.3.2.5 Italy
5.3.2.6 Russia
5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 India
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 Thailand
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East and Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Egypt
5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Adopted Competitor Strategies
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Alltech Bio-products Co., Ltd.
6.3.2 AMLAN International
6.3.3 Belgium Impextraco
6.3.4 Biomin Feed Additive (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
6.3.5 Prince Agri
6.3.6 Kemin Industries, Inc.
6.3.7 Perstorp Performance Additives
6.3.8 Pfizer Animal Health (Zoetis)
6.3.9 Special Nutrients, Inc.
6.3.10 NutriAd
6.3.11 NOREL Animal Nutrition
6.3.12 Olmix Group
6.3.13 Micron Bio-systems
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
