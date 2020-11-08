Floor Covering Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Floor Covering Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Floor Covering market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The report provides a detailed study, with the underlying factors for the variations in the floor covering market growth trends. The report scope includes market analysis on regional, as well as country level. The report also provides competitive landscape covering company market shares, with detailed profiling for major revenue-contributing companies.

Market Overview:

The floor covering market is expected to benefit from a large population of consumers seeking high-quality products. The increasing disposable income, booming housing industry, and rising demand for luxury flooring options are anticipated to contribute to the growth of the market, globally.

– However, the amount of non-degradable waste that gets generated during the manufacturing of textile floor coverings, such as carpet and rugs, is expected to become a challenge to the market growth.

– Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the substantial percentage of the floor covering market share.

– In 2017, the non-resilient flooring segment, which includes ceramic tiles, wood, laminate, and stone, accounted for the large market share in the floor covering market.

– The ceramic tiles segment dominated the market in 2017, in terms of volume, as a result of its cost-effectiveness, water and stain resistance, durability, and eco-friendly properties. The vinyl segment is projected to grow at high pace, which is attributed to its low cost, low maintenance, and easy installat Major Key Players:

