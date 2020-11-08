Floor Covering Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Floor Covering Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Floor Covering market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The report provides a detailed study, with the underlying factors for the variations in the floor covering market growth trends. The report scope includes market analysis on regional, as well as country level. The report also provides competitive landscape covering company market shares, with detailed profiling for major revenue-contributing companies.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Largest Carpet and Area Rugs Segment
Carpets and rugs are used for their aesthetic and functional properties, as well as to cover the floors, further improving the overall appeal of the home or office décor. Rugs and carpets lend a protective layer to floors. The demand for carpets and rugs was the highest in developed economies. However, this trend has changed in the last few years, with a growing number of consumers spending more money on bringing aesthetic improvements to their homes and office spaces.
Nylon, Polyester, and Polypropylene materials are used in manufacturing the carpets and rugs. The carpets made from Nylon are of high strength, which makes it suitable where there is high foot traffic, such as in industrial and commercial carpeting. In 2015, carpet and rug sales were valued at approximately USD 10.74 billion.
Vinyl Flooring Segment
Vinyl flooring, better known as resilient flooring, is made up of combining natural and synthetic polymer materials, which are placed in repeating structural units. It is a versatile synthetic flooring material, which is resistant against water and stains. Vinyl flooring is cost-effective in nature and exhibits numerous features, such as durability, flexible handling, and design possibilities, which make it suitable to be used in hospitals, schools, offices, and houses.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Floor Covering Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Drivers
4.3 Restraints
4.4 Challenges
4.5 Trends in the Floor Covering Market
4.6 Value Chain Analysis of the Floor Covering Market
4.7 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.8 Technological Innovations
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Material
5.1.1 Carpet and Area Rugs
5.1.2 Hardwood Flooring
5.1.3 Ceramic Floor and Wall Tile
5.1.4 Laminate Flooring
5.1.5 Vinyl Sheet and Floor Tile
5.1.6 Other Resilient Flooring
5.1.7 Stone Flooring
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 Residential
5.2.2 Commercial
5.2.3 Industrial
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 South America
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.4 Asia-Pacific
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Armstrong Flooring
6.1.2 Interface Inc.
6.1.3 Home Depot Inc.
6.1.4 Gerflor Group
6.1.5 Forbo Holding
6.1.6 Mohawk Industries Inc.
6.1.7 Shaw Industries Group Inc.
6.1.8 TOLI Corporation
6.1.9 Mannington Mills Inc.
6.1.10 Dixie Group Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS ON THE GLOBAL FLOOR COVERING MARKET
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
9 APPENDIX
