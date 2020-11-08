Forage Sorghum Seed Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Forage Sorghum Seed Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Forage Sorghum Seed market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

For the purpose of this report, the seeds of sorghum used as forage have been considered. The report does not cover other applications of seeds. Only commercial seeds are taken into account for estimating the global market, and not the farm-saved seeds. The companies in the forage sorghum seed market industry operate mostly in B2C format. Companies which procure and process the raw sorghum seeds and sell it through various distributions are considered. The report defines the market in terms of end-users, who procure sorghum seeds for forage purpose only.

Market Overview:

Global Forage Sorghum Seed Market is estimated to be valued at USD 66.23 Million in 2018. It is projected to reach a value of USD 93.71 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.0%. According to FAO, sorghum is one of the lesser water-consuming crops which requires an average of 550 ml of water for its total growing period. Maize, an essential crop for forage, requires an average of 650 ml of water for its total growing period. This peculiarity will reduce the cost of farming because it reduces the additional cost of investing in artificial water resources. This competitive edge of sorghum over other crops has attracted farmers to grow more sorghum, thereby impacting the increase in demand for the forage sorghum seeds at a global scale. Forage sorghum seed has many exclusive nutritional advantages when fed to cattle, as it is naturally gluten-free. Gluten is a mixture of two proteins, termed prolamin and glutelin that are present in cereal grains, especially wheat. This is responsible for the elastic texture of dough when churned during digestion making digestion difficult. Major Key Players:

