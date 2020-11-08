Frozen Bakery Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “Frozen Bakery Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Frozen Bakery market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The scope of the frozen bakery market includes frozen products such as cake and pastry, bread, morning goods, pizza crust and others. The other type includes: waffles, pancakes, etc. By form of frozen product includes: ready to bake, ready to thaw, and ready to proof baked goods.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Rising Demand for Ready to Bake Bakery Products
Bake-off bakery production has become one of the key targets for almost all of industrial bakers in Europe. Scratch baking is labor intensive and requires long time. Industry is shifting from traditional baking to Bake-off technologies (BOT). Three key BOT are Unfermented frozen dough (UFD), partially baked frozen bread (PBF), and Partially baked unfrozen bread (PBUF). Frozen semi-baked goods and ready-to-bake goods are also important product segments for the food industry, especially for hotels and the catering industry. Pre-proofed frozen dough is also a convenient alternative to fresh baked bread. Bakery products like bread, rolls, and bagels are majorly served as ready-to-thaw products, while croissants and pastries are available in the ready-to-bake form.
Growth in food Service Channels
Quick Service Restaurants held a prominent share in the specialty frozen bakery products market. Growing e-commerce is another driving platform for the frozen bakery products market, giving great opportunity to foreign players. Full-service restaurants such as hotel eateries, fast-food outlets, cafes, take-out and delivery joints, are trying to shift towards frozen baked dough, and morning goods that is expected to reduce the order to delivery time. This in turn would lead to a rise in volume sales of bakery products providing better opportunities for wholesale bakers to expand their presence well as product portfolio.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Frozen Bakery Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Cakes and Pastry
5.1.2 Bread
5.1.3 Morning Goods
5.1.4 Others
5.2 Product Form
5.2.1 Ready to Bake
5.2.2 Ready to Thaw
5.2.3 Ready to Proof
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Russia
5.3.2.6 Spain
5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 India
5.3.3.2 China
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East
5.3.5.1 UAE
5.3.5.2 Saudi Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Europastry
6.4.2 General Mills Inc.
6.4.3 Grupo Bimbo SAB de CV
6.4.4 ARYZTA AG
6.4.5 Lantmannen Unibake International
6.4.6 ALPHA BAKING COMPANY, INC
6.4.7 Miracapo Pizza Company
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
