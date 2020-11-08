Frozen Food Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Frozen Food Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Frozen Food market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244189

Scope of the Report:

Frozen food, in general, is the food that has been subjected to rapid freezing and is kept frozen until used. The frozen food market report (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) offers key insights into the latest developments. It analyzes the recent opportunities, drivers, and challenges affecting the market space for frozen food.

Market Overview:

The frozen food market was valued at USD 294.19 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.3%, during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2017, Europe was the largest geographical segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 33.8% of the market.

The market is primarily driven by rising disposable income, the introduction of longer shelf life products, increasing impulse purchasing, and huge demand for frozen food products, due to the lack of time. The market evolved from selling raw foods, such as frozen meat, fish, vegetables, and fruits to prepared foods and frozen vegetable mixes (with meat, rice, and pasta), frozen desserts, and bakery products. Ice creams and cakes emerged as the leading product category in this market. The factors affecting the market’s growth include flavors, including sweetness, fat content, and texture.

Major Key Players:

General Mills Inc.

Unilever

Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Conagra Brands Inc.

Nestlé SA

Frosta Aktiengesellschaft

Nomad Foods Ltd

The Kraft Heinz Company

Dr. Oetker

Tyson Foods Inc.

Fonterra Co

operative Group

Amy’s Kitchen Inc.

McCain Foods