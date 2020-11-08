Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Fruit and Vegetable Juice market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The Global Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market is segmented by Product Type into Fruit Juice, Vegetable Juice and Nectar and by Distribution Channel into Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores and Other Distribution Channels. The Other Distribution Channels segment includes departmental stores, variety stores, online channels and warehouse clubs.

Market Overview:

The Global Fruit and Vegetable Juice Market is projected to reach USD 173 billion by 2024, growing at an estimated CAGR of 3.17% during the forecast period. Growth in fruit and vegetable juice market is driven by increasing demand for healthy food from an increasingly health-conscious consumer base. The growing popularity of cold-pressed juices is one of the key segments influencing the growth of the juice market across the world. Cold-pressed juices preserve the vitamins, minerals and enzymes that are lost during the heating and oxidizing phases of the traditional processes for making juices. Very few consumers are aware of the benefits of fruit and vegetable mixed juices, especially in developing countries. This forced vendors of mixed juices in such markets to come up with marketing and advertising activities to increase consumer awareness about the benefits of mixed juice products.< Major Key Players:

The Kraft Heinz Company

PepsiCo Inc.

The Coca

Cola Company

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc.

Del Monte Fresh.

CSC BRANDS, L.P.

Ocean Spray

Citrus World, Inc.

ECKES GRANINI GROUP