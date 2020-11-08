Hazelnut Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Hazelnut Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Hazelnut market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The hazelnut is derived from the species of the genus Corylus. Hazelnuts are sold unshelled, as whole, diced, sliced, or ground kernels, as a paste, or as oil. For the purpose of this report, hazelnuts in shell have been considered for the analysis of production, consumption, and trade.

Market Overview:

The global hazelnut consumption was valued at USD 0.52 billion in 2018, registering a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Turkey dominates the hazelnut production, with an estimated share of 67.1%, and a consumption share of 52.3%, globally. In terms of consumption, Europe is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period, due to the increasing demand for hazelnuts from the chocolate industries of Europe. With increasing demand from consumers and high health benefits, the market is expected to grow over the forecast period. Hazelnut is a rich dietary source of protein, unsaturated fatty acids, and linoleic acid. It contains a higher concentration of alpha-tocopherol (vitamin E) than any other nut. Research studies show that consuming hazelnuts can lower LDL (bad) cholesterol and increase HDL (good) cholesterol, which is increasing the sales of hazelnut. In Australia, hazelnuts are mostly used in desserts, such as cakes, muffins, chocolate dishes, praline, or pastries. Bühler, the world's largest provider of nut processing technology, had announced that it expanded into the natural hazelnut market in May 2018, with the Turkish launch of its innovative combination of sorting technologies ,leading to natural hazelnut processing systems.

Key Market Trends:

High Demand in the Chocolate Industry

Chocolate manufacturers are re-introducing their signature products with hazelnut-incorporated product lines, which are coming out as an innovation in taste in the global confectionery market. Lindt recently launched a chocolate spread made with 40% hazelnut in the UK market, in 2018. The spread is likely to be available in other European countries, even though its launch happened in the United Kingdom. M&M’S Hazelnut Spread Chocolate Candies feature a hazelnut spread center covered in delicious milk chocolate, and it is expected to be available across the aworld in April 2019. Nutella has become a food phenomenon around the world, with Nutella heists, a fan-led World Nutella Day, and Nutella bars opening across the United States. The escalating popularity of Nutella has led to an increased demand for hazelnut from the industries catering to the growing global consumer demand. Chocolatiers are also re-launching their products during festive seasons, with a fusion of traditional and western styles, generally with luxury nuts incorporated into chocolates, which is boosting the demand for hazelnuts in the Asia-Pacific market.

Italy – The Largest Hazelnut Consuming Country in the World

The hazelnut consumption in Italy was at USD 42,3278 thousand in 2018, registering a CAGR of 10.0%, during the forecast period. The volume of hazelnut consumption in Italy was at 157,726 metric ton in 2018, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. As per the analysis, 89.7% of the domestic demand within the country is being satiated through production. In order to satiate the rest of the demand, the country is depending on the imports. Among the hazelnut-producing countries, Italy is one of the top five hazel nut consuming countries in the world, with the per capita consumption of 0.520 kilogram kernel per person. Piemonte is also one of the major hazelnut producing areas, accounting for 15% of the total Italian production. This region consists of other different sub-regions in which the production is around 20,000 metric ton. Tonda di Giffoni in Latium, Tonda Rossa in Campania, Tonda Gentile delle Langhe in Piemonte, and Santa Maria de Jesu in Sicily are some of the major native cultivars in Italy.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

