Home Furniture Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Home Furniture Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Home Furniture market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

A complete background analysis of the global home furniture market, which includes assessment of the economy, contribution of the sectors in the economy, market overview and market size estimation for the key segments, emerging trends in the market segments, market dynamics, and logistics spending by the end-user industries, is covered in the report.

Market Overview:

The home furniture refers to the category of products, which occupy the physical ambiance of a house. Home furnishings retailers include national chains and independent stores. The market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.2% in the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– The growing need for shifting and settling down has led to an upsurge in the demand for home furniture.

– Increasing demand for smart furniture is also projected to contribute toward the growth of the global home furniture market significantly.

– Increasing deterioration in the quality of the furniture has led the customers to purchase home furniture, globally. Low lending rates, along with the penetration of online stores in emerging economies, may surge the global market share.

– The global market is highly adaptive as per the changing trends and observes increasing competition from new entrants.

– The number of single- and two-person households has been increasing, resulting in the demand for small and portable furniture. Consumers have also been looking for furniture that is multi-purpose, foldable, and technology-driven, especially when it comes to living in smaller spaces.

Major Key Players:

Ikea

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Williams

Sonoma Inc.

Target Corporation

Wayfair Inc.

Home Depot Inc.

Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.

Heritage Home Group

La

Z

Boy

Rooms To Go

Mattress Firm