Home Furniture Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “Home Furniture Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Home Furniture market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
A complete background analysis of the global home furniture market, which includes assessment of the economy, contribution of the sectors in the economy, market overview and market size estimation for the key segments, emerging trends in the market segments, market dynamics, and logistics spending by the end-user industries, is covered in the report.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Bedroom Furniture Segment
The rising demand for multifunctional furniture is expected to bolster the growth prospects of the bedroom segment. With an expanding global population, the real estate prices have plummeted significantly in most parts of the world, especially in cities and urban areas. This has led to a considerable reduction in house sizes. As rooms are getting smaller, customers are increasingly looking for furniture that is compact and easily movable to allow for efficient use of the available space. To cater to such requirements, the vendor companies have introduced multifunctional furniture with storage facilities. Most modern furniture products, like tables and beds, come with additional storage spaces.
Living Room and Dining Room Furniture Segment
This market segment includes furniture used in living rooms, parlors, lounges, lobbies, and dining rooms. This segment includes sofas, chairs, coffee and dining tables, bookshelves, and other pieces of furniture for storage. The global home furniture market focuses on furniture that is made primarily of wood and used in living and dining rooms. It includes a bar, coffee, and other occasional side tables, dining and buffet tables, TV and media stands, bookshelves, wine, and other cabinets, chests, and other living and dining room storage furniture.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Home Furniture Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Drivers
4.3 Restraints
4.4 Trends Influencing the Global Home Furniture Market
4.5 Value Chain Analysis of the Global Home Furniture Market
4.6 Millennials and the Housing Market
4.7 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.8 E-commerce Impact on the Global Home Furniture Market
4.9 Technological Innovations
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 Furniture
5.1.1.1 Living Room and Dining Room Furniture
5.1.1.2 Bedroom Furniture
5.1.1.3 Kitchen Furniture
5.1.1.4 Lamps and Lighting Furniture
5.1.1.5 Plastic and Other Furniture
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Offline
5.2.2 Online
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 South America
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.4 Asia-Pacific
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Ikea
6.1.2 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.
6.1.3 Williams-Sonoma Inc.
6.1.4 Target Corporation
6.1.5 Wayfair Inc.
6.1.6 Home Depot Inc.
6.1.7 Ashley Furniture Industries Inc.
6.1.8 Heritage Home Group
6.1.9 La-Z-Boy
6.1.10 Rooms To Go
6.1.11 Mattress Firm
6.1.12 Herman Miller *
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS ON THE GLOBAL HOME FURNITURE MARKET
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
9 APPENDIX
