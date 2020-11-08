Home Textile Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Home Textile Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Home Textile market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

A complete background analysis of the global home textile market, which includes an assessment of the economy and contribution of sectors in the economy, market overview, market size estimation for key segments, and emerging trends in the market segments, market dynamics, and logistics spending by the end-user industries, is covered in the report.

Market Overview:

The global home textile market is one of the most profitable business segments in the global textile industry and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% for the period of 2018-2024.

– The industry is witnessing a steady growth driven by factors, like rising consumer spending on home renovation and fashion sensitivity toward household furnishing.

– The United States and Europe are the biggest consumers constituting 60% of the home textiles imports, with countries like India, China, and Pakistan being the key suppliers.

– Rising focus on the market by governments and favorable regulatory policies are expected to be one of the major reasons for the market disruption. Such support has met with growth in investments in the market, further strengthen growth.

– The global home textile market is expected to face a considerable challenge from the high cost of logistics.

– Growing real estate market along with growing consumer spending on a home renovation is also expected to drive the market gro Major Key Players:

Welspun Group

Sunvim Group Co., Ltd.

Luolai Home Textile Co., Ltd.

Bombay Dyeing

Shaw Industries

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc

American Textile Company Inc

Mohawk Industries Inc

Tapis Saint

Maclou