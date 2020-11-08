All news

Home Textile Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

sambit.k

Home Textile

The “Home Textile Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Home Textile market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244184

Scope of the Report:

A complete background analysis of the global home textile market, which includes an assessment of the economy and contribution of sectors in the economy, market overview, market size estimation for key segments, and emerging trends in the market segments, market dynamics, and logistics spending by the end-user industries, is covered in the report.

Market Overview:

  • The global home textile market is one of the most profitable business segments in the global textile industry and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% for the period of 2018-2024.
  • – The industry is witnessing a steady growth driven by factors, like rising consumer spending on home renovation and fashion sensitivity toward household furnishing.
  • – The United States and Europe are the biggest consumers constituting 60% of the home textiles imports, with countries like India, China, and Pakistan being the key suppliers.
  • – Rising focus on the market by governments and favorable regulatory policies are expected to be one of the major reasons for the market disruption. Such support has met with growth in investments in the market, further strengthen growth.
  • – The global home textile market is expected to face a considerable challenge from the high cost of logistics.
  • – Growing real estate market along with growing consumer spending on a home renovation is also expected to drive the market gro

    Major Key Players:

  • Welspun Group
  • Sunvim Group Co., Ltd.
  • Luolai Home Textile Co., Ltd.
  • Bombay Dyeing
  • Shaw Industries
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc
  • American Textile Company Inc
  • Mohawk Industries Inc
  • Tapis Saint
  • Maclou
  • Headlam Group

    For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit athttps://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244184

    Key Market Trends:

    Asian Countries are the Major Suppliers of Home Textiles Globally

    As of 2016, the prominent suppliers, such as China, India, Turkey, Pakistan, Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, the United States, Portugal, and Poland, held 80% share among global major suppliers. China has the maximum share of 39% with USD 18 billion, followed by India (11%) with USD 5 billion. Poland has emerged as a supplier of home textiles during 2011-2016, with a growth rate of 4.6% but at small base value. However, China has remained almost stagnant with a growth rate of 0.2%, while countries, such as the United States, Belgium, and Germany, have a negative growth rate.

    Growing Bed Linen and Bed Spread Segment

    Bed linen includes bedspreads, blankets, mattress, mattress cover, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, and bed covers, among others. Bath linen includes bathrobes, bath towels, and bath mats, among others. In 2015, the bed linen and bedspread segment registered a value of USD 49 billion.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244184

    Home Textile Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Drivers
    4.2.1 Global Economic Development
    4.2.2 Growing Urbanization
    4.2.3 Housing Affordability Index Growth
    4.2.4 Infrastructure Investment Growth Influence
    4.3 Restraints
    4.4 Challenges
    4.5 Trends Influencing the Global Home Textile Market
    4.5.1 Increasing Sales through Internet
    4.5.2 Importunity for Cotton Home Textiles
    4.5.3 Inclination Towards Interior Decoration
    4.6 Value Chain Analysis of the Global Home Textile Market
    4.7 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.8 Technological Innovations
    4.9 Global Insights on Fabric Type (Cotton, Silk, Polyester, etc)

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Product
    5.1.1 Bed Linen and Bed Spread
    5.1.2 Bath or Toilet
    5.1.3 Kitchen Linen
    5.1.4 Upholstery
    5.1.5 Floor
    5.2 By End User
    5.2.1 Household
    5.2.2 Commercial
    5.3 By Distribution Channel
    5.3.1 Offline
    5.3.2 Online
    5.4 Geography
    5.4.1 North America
    5.4.2 South America
    5.4.3 Europe
    5.4.4 Asia-Pacific
    5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Welspun Group
    6.1.2 Sunvim Group Co., Ltd.
    6.1.3 Luolai Home Textile Co., Ltd.
    6.1.4 Bombay Dyeing
    6.1.5 Shaw Industries
    6.1.6 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc
    6.1.7 American Textile Company Inc
    6.1.8 Mohawk Industries Inc
    6.1.9 Tapis Saint-Maclou
    6.1.10 Headlam Group

    7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS ON THE GLOBAL HOME TEXTILE MARKET

    8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

    9 APPENDIX

    Contact Us:

    Name: Ajay More

    Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

    Email: [email protected]

    Our Other Reports:

    Cloud-Enabling Technology Market Size 2020 – Growth Opportunities and Trends, Industry Drivers, Business plans with Share, Competitors Analysis, and Global Revenue Forecast to 2024

    Neurorehabilitation Gaming Systems Market Size Analysis with Key Findings 2020: Top Players Analysis by Business Growth Rate, Demand Status and Applications Forecast to 2025

    Led Driver For Lighting Market Size Analysis 2020 with Business Boosting Technologies, Forthcoming Growth Rate, Top Regions, Key Players and Investments Opportunities Forecast to 2025

    Polyurea Elastomeric Coating Market Growth Analysis by Future Trends 2020 – Industry Size by Top Players, Development Plans, Business Share, Revenue and Opportunities till 2026

    Collateral Ligament Stabilizer System Market Growth Analysis by Future Trends 2020 – Industry Size by Top Players, Development Plans, Business Share, Revenue and Opportunities till 2026

    Precipitated Silica Market Size and Share 2020 | Industry Growth Factors Analysis by Top Regions, Competitive Landscape, Future Prospects, and Segmentation Analysis Outlook by 2025

    Hot-melt Adhesives Market Growth by Size 2020 – Opportunities by Regions, Emerging Demand Status, Development Share, Progress Status, Key Technologies Forecast to 2024

    Specialty Tapes Market Size 2020- by Business Growth Rate, Global Share Estimation, Opportunities and Business Challenges, Emerging Trends, Business Prospects with Share Forecast to 2026

    Automatic Lubrication Systems Market Size and Share Outlook 2020 to 2026 | Key Developments Trends, Growth Factors, Business Status and Regional Analysis

    Laboratory Colorimeter Market Growth Opportunities by Key Players 2020 | Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis till 2026 Report by Industry Research.co

    Copper Napthenate Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

    Electric Motorcycles & Scooters Market Size Analysis and Growth Outlook 2020 | Global Industry Share, Top Companies with Revenue, Topmost Opportunities, Industry Dynamics till 2026