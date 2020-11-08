Home Textile Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The “Home Textile Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Home Textile market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
A complete background analysis of the global home textile market, which includes an assessment of the economy and contribution of sectors in the economy, market overview, market size estimation for key segments, and emerging trends in the market segments, market dynamics, and logistics spending by the end-user industries, is covered in the report.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Asian Countries are the Major Suppliers of Home Textiles Globally
As of 2016, the prominent suppliers, such as China, India, Turkey, Pakistan, Belgium, Germany, Netherlands, the United States, Portugal, and Poland, held 80% share among global major suppliers. China has the maximum share of 39% with USD 18 billion, followed by India (11%) with USD 5 billion. Poland has emerged as a supplier of home textiles during 2011-2016, with a growth rate of 4.6% but at small base value. However, China has remained almost stagnant with a growth rate of 0.2%, while countries, such as the United States, Belgium, and Germany, have a negative growth rate.
Growing Bed Linen and Bed Spread Segment
Bed linen includes bedspreads, blankets, mattress, mattress cover, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, and bed covers, among others. Bath linen includes bathrobes, bath towels, and bath mats, among others. In 2015, the bed linen and bedspread segment registered a value of USD 49 billion.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Home Textile Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Drivers
4.2.1 Global Economic Development
4.2.2 Growing Urbanization
4.2.3 Housing Affordability Index Growth
4.2.4 Infrastructure Investment Growth Influence
4.3 Restraints
4.4 Challenges
4.5 Trends Influencing the Global Home Textile Market
4.5.1 Increasing Sales through Internet
4.5.2 Importunity for Cotton Home Textiles
4.5.3 Inclination Towards Interior Decoration
4.6 Value Chain Analysis of the Global Home Textile Market
4.7 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.8 Technological Innovations
4.9 Global Insights on Fabric Type (Cotton, Silk, Polyester, etc)
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 Bed Linen and Bed Spread
5.1.2 Bath or Toilet
5.1.3 Kitchen Linen
5.1.4 Upholstery
5.1.5 Floor
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 Household
5.2.2 Commercial
5.3 By Distribution Channel
5.3.1 Offline
5.3.2 Online
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 South America
5.4.3 Europe
5.4.4 Asia-Pacific
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Welspun Group
6.1.2 Sunvim Group Co., Ltd.
6.1.3 Luolai Home Textile Co., Ltd.
6.1.4 Bombay Dyeing
6.1.5 Shaw Industries
6.1.6 Bed Bath & Beyond Inc
6.1.7 American Textile Company Inc
6.1.8 Mohawk Industries Inc
6.1.9 Tapis Saint-Maclou
6.1.10 Headlam Group
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS ON THE GLOBAL HOME TEXTILE MARKET
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
9 APPENDIX
