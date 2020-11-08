Inhalation Anesthetics Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The "Inhalation Anesthetics Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status.
Scope of the Report:
Inhalational anesthetics are used for the induction and maintenance of general anesthesia as well as sedation. The most common inhalational anesthetics are sevoflurane, desflurane, and nitrous oxide. Of these, sevoflurane is the most common because of its rapid onset of action and the fact that patients recover quickly from it. Inhalational anesthetics cause respiratory depression, a decrease in arterial blood pressure and cerebral metabolic demand, and an increase in cerebral blood flow. While side effects differ based on the substance (e.g., halothane can cause hepatotoxicity), the most common side effect is nausea.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Sevoflurane holds the major share in Global Inhalational Anesthetics Market
Global Inhalational anesthetics market is segmented as Type, End-user and Geography. The type segment is further segmented into Desflurane, Sevoflurane, Isoflurane, Others.
Sevoflurane is the most widely used inhalational anesthetic owing to its therapeutic advantages and low cost. Sevoflurane is an ether inhalation anesthetic agent with low pungency, a non-irritant odour and a low blood, gas partition coefficient. It can be rapidly and conveniently administered without discomfort, and its low solubility facilitates precise control over the depth of anesthesia and rapid and smooth induction of, and emergence from, general anaesthesia. As an induction and maintenance agent for ambulatory and nonambulatory surgery in children, sevoflurane provides more rapid induction and emergence from anesthesia than halothane and has similar or better patient acceptability.
Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in Inhalational Anesthetics Market
The Asia Pacific is anticipated to have a significant growth due to the presence of high unmet needs, an increase in health awareness, large population base, and an increase in the number of surgeries. According to WHO report in 2017, it was estimated that about 39.5 million surgeries were performed in China. Moreover, propelling medical tourism due to the availability of cost-efficient and advanced healthcare treatment options compared to the other geographical regions and increasing adoption of novel technologies are bolstering the growth of inhalational anesthetics market in the Asia Pacific region. As per the report of Brink Asia Pacific Risk Center in 2017, around 4 million medical tourists traveled to India to seek health care services, 3.5 million foreign patients traveled to Thailand and 900,000 patients to Singapore in 2016.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Inhalation Anesthetics Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Geriatric Population Prone to Chronic Diseases
4.2.2 Increasing Number of Emergency Cases
4.2.3 Growing Demand for Lesser Duration in Hospitalization
4.2.4 Increasing Accessibility to Health Services and Surgeries
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Generic Competition for Almost all of the Halogenated Agents
4.3.2 Recent Patent Expiries
4.3.3 Side Effects of Inhaler Anesthesia Drugs
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Desflurane
5.1.2 Sevoflurane
5.1.3 Isoflurane
5.1.4 Others
5.2 End User
5.2.1 Hospitals
5.2.2 Ambulatory Surgical Centers
5.2.3 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East and Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Halocarbon Products Corporation
6.1.2 Baxter
6.1.3 Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC
6.1.4 Lunan Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd
6.1.5 Piramal Enterprises Limited
6.1.6 Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co. Ltd
6.1.7 Fresenius Kabi AG
6.1.8 AbbVie Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
