Inhalation Anesthetics Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

Inhalational anesthetics are used for the induction and maintenance of general anesthesia as well as sedation. The most common inhalational anesthetics are sevoflurane, desflurane, and nitrous oxide. Of these, sevoflurane is the most common because of its rapid onset of action and the fact that patients recover quickly from it. Inhalational anesthetics cause respiratory depression, a decrease in arterial blood pressure and cerebral metabolic demand, and an increase in cerebral blood flow. While side effects differ based on the substance (e.g., halothane can cause hepatotoxicity), the most common side effect is nausea.

Increase in the number of surgeries performed globally is the major factor that is contributing to the growth of global inhalation anesthetics market. For instance, according to the annual estimates of Sedana Medical, there were about 4.5 to 7.5 million people ventilated and sedated worldwide in 2017. Furthermore, rise in population pool, increase in a number of the geriatric population prone to chronic diseases, growing demand for a lesser duration of hospitalization, and increasing accessibility to health services are some of the other factors responsible for the growth of global inhalation anesthetics market. As per to the UN reports, the global population aged 60 years or over numbered 962 million in 2017, more than twice as large as in 1980 when there were 382 million older persons worldwide. The number of the older population is expected to double again by 2050, projected to reach nearly 2.1 billion. However, side effects associated with the inhalation anesthetics, there is a lower adoption rate in case of inhaler anesthetics in certain surgical procedures, generic competition for almost all of the halogenated agents and recent patent expiries are restraining the inhalation anesthetics market growth.

