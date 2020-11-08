Kombucha Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “Kombucha Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Kombucha market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The scope of the study on the kombucha market includes segmentation by type as original and flavored. Various flavors considered in the market study are herbs/spice, fruit, flower, and other flavors. The other flavored kombucha drinks considered are wine, coffee, chocolate flavored kombucha drinks. The market is segmented by distribution channel into supermarket / hypermarket, specialty stores, convenience stores, and online retail stores.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Increasing demand for Flavored Kombucha Drinks
Flavored drinks held the major market share in the kombucha market in 2018. The segment had experienced tremendous growth from the past 3-4 years, as the companies have developed traditional drinks with added exotic flavors, to attract consumers. Moreover, fruit-flavored drinks are expected to dominate the kombucha market in the coming years, due to their added nutritional profile. GT’s Living Foods announced its new limited-edition offering for springtime, named Bloom, on April 16, 2018. The product portfolio includes a light, crisp, and floral flavor, combining fresh Elderflower, Jasmine, and Violet. The trend for natural, clean-label, and organic beverages is driving the market. However, growing awareness about the kombucha drink and the buzz of kombucha among weight management foods have also strived to an exponential growth rate.
Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Regions
Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the kombucha market. China is one of the leading markets for kombucha in the Asia-Pacific region. The popularity of packaged kombucha drinks in China remains attributed to their perceived health benefits. In India, the population suffering from joint health problems, like arthritis, is also seen getting attracted more toward kombucha, which is expected to drive the growth of the kombucha market over the forecast period. Owing to the rise in urbanization in the region, along with easy availability of kombucha in local retail shelves, especially in countries like Australia, China, Japan, among others are driving the growth of kombucha market in the region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Kombucha Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3.3 Threats of New Entrants
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Product and Services
4.3.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Original/Regular
5.1.2 Flavored
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Supermarket/Hypermarket
5.2.2 Health Store
5.2.3 Convenience Store
5.2.4 Online Channel
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Russia
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia – Pacific
5.3.3.1 India
5.3.3.2 China
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia – Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 South Africa
5.3.5.2 Rest of Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Adopted Strategies
6.2 Most Active Companies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 GT’S Living Foods
6.4.2 KeVita Inc.
6.4.3 Health Ade
6.4.4 Revive Kombucha
6.4.5 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
6.4.6 Brew Dr. Kombucha
6.4.7 Humm Kombucha LLC
6.4.8 Kombucha Wonder Drink
6.4.9 Makana Beverages Inc.
6.4.10 Nessalla Kombucha
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
