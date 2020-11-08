Kombucha Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Kombucha Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Kombucha market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244178

Scope of the Report:

The scope of the study on the kombucha market includes segmentation by type as original and flavored. Various flavors considered in the market study are herbs/spice, fruit, flower, and other flavors. The other flavored kombucha drinks considered are wine, coffee, chocolate flavored kombucha drinks. The market is segmented by distribution channel into supermarket / hypermarket, specialty stores, convenience stores, and online retail stores.

Market Overview:

The kombucha market is forecasted to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 17.50%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Global consumption of kombucha market is driven by the consumer’s inclination toward nutritional drink and started to prefer functional drinks over fruit juices and carbonated drinks. The market is competitive and driven by an increase in the trend of “health and wellness” and the growing consumer demand for all natural ingredients. Kombucha Breweries International (KBI) has been catering to the increasing need for the product by providing common resources and testing standards. As the identification of the alcohol content of kombucha is imperative for that, companies employed a standardized method to test and control. Major Key Players:

GT’S Living Foods

KeVita Inc.

Health Ade

Revive Kombucha

The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Brew Dr. Kombucha

Humm Kombucha LLC

Kombucha Wonder Drink

Makana Beverages Inc.