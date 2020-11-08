Lime Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Lime Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Lime market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The report contains an analysis of the various parameters of the global lime market. The study takes into account the commercial lime fruit as a commodity and comprises of major developments in the niche market.Lime (citrus) fruit is an excellent source of vitamin C. The health benefits of these fruits also rest in their fiber and phytochemicals. The lime peels are rich in limonene phytochemicals. India is the world’s leading producer of limes, accounting for nearly 15.1% of the total output.

Market Overview:

The global production of lime is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.76% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Lime is used as an ingredient for the production of citric acid, lime oil, lime juice and other products which are used in the household food items as well as chores. Therefore, the growing demand for the products will eventually increase the demand for lime and as a result the growing interest in health benefits and cleaning applications will be the major force driving the market. Major Key Players:

Key Market Trends:

The Production Analysis of Mexico

The major regions producing almost 80% of limes in Mexico are Colima, Guerrero, Michoacan, and Oaxaca. On the other hand, Veracruz accounts for about 61% of the production of Persian lime and lemons, which are mostly concentrated in the Yucatán Peninsula.Lime production is also impacted by the effect of drug cartels in Mexico. When lime prices soar, the extortion of lime farmers by drug cartel members is common. There have been reports of armed cartel members robbing trucks of limes headed to the United States of America.

Spain dominates the lime market

Spain is the largest lime producing country. Murcia is the country’s largest exporter of this crop.The share of Germany increased +4%, while the share of Poland illustrated negative dynamics of -3%. The geographical proximity and formalized trade route through the Red Sea are the reasons for this growth in trade between these nations.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

