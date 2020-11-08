Managed Mobility Services Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Managed Mobility Services Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Managed Mobility Services market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244176

Scope of the Report:

Managed mobility services (MMS) is defined as the procurement, deployment, and management of mobile devices, apps, and software and services, connecting out-of-office workers to the enterprise environment.

Market Overview:

The global managed mobility services market was valued at USD 5.2 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 26.45 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 31.41%, over the forecast period (2018-2024).

– The primary driver for this growth is the increasing adoption of BYOD (Bring-Your-Own-Device) policies across various industries. Organizations are adopting BYOD policies in a bid to enhance productivity, without compromising the security and privacy at the workplace.

– Increasing dependency on IT services for enterprise operations has also compelled organizations to look for alternatives to outsource their non-core activities.

– However, the small- or mid-scale companies find it difficult in outsourcing their IT segment to vendors, owing to possible loss or theft of data. The small-scale companies are more prone to high cost, as they are on a tight budget and tend to incorporate cost-saving techniques, however, there have been cases of data loss or th Major Key Players:

AT&T, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

IBM Corporation

Wipro Ltd.

Orange S.A.

Telefnica S.A.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

Hewlett

Packard

Vodafone Group PLC

Accenture PLC