Motor Insurance Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Motor Insurance Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Motor Insurance market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
This report aims to provide a detailed analysis on the global motor insurance market. It focuses on the market dynamics, recent trends, and insights on the global motor insurance market. Additionally, it analyzes the major players and competitive landscape in the global motor insurance market.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Usage-based Insurance and Insurance Telematics in Motor Insurance
– Usage-based insurance (UBI), which is also referred to as pay-per-mile, pay-as-you-drive, or pay-as-you-go, is a type of auto insurance, in which the insurer can measure how far a vehicle is driven, where it’s driven, and how it’s driven.
– UBI is generally powered by telematics technology that is pre-installed in a vehicle’s network or can be used through a plug-in device/mobile application. Telematics devices provide the insurers with a wide range of data, such as braking and accelerating, to measure the drivers’ behavior and usage of the vehicle. Based on the collected data, the insurers calculate the insurance premium for that particular policy.
– According to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC), approximately 20% of all auto insurers in the United States may offer usage-based insurance within the next fi
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Motor Insurance Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 Analysis Methodology
2.2 Research Phases
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Growth Drivers
4.3 Market Challenges
4.4 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Geography
5.1.1 North America
5.1.2 Europe
5.1.3 Asia-Pacific
5.1.4 Middle East & Africa
5.1.5 Latin America
5.2 Policy Type
5.2.1 Third-party Liability
5.2.2 Third-party Fire and Theft
5.2.3 Comprehensive
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 MARKET COMPETITION OVERVIEW
6.2 COMPANY PROFILES
6.2.1 Allianz SE
6.2.2 PICC Property & Casualty Co. Ltd
6.2.3 Zurich Insurance Group AG
6.2.4 State Farm
6.2.5 Assicurazioni Generali
6.2.6 Liberty Mutual Insurance
6.2.7 Nationwide Mutual Insurance
6.2.8 Chubb Ltd
6.2.9 Other Companies
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
8 DISCLAIMER
