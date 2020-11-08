Motor Insurance Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Motor Insurance Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Motor Insurance market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244172

Scope of the Report:

This report aims to provide a detailed analysis on the global motor insurance market. It focuses on the market dynamics, recent trends, and insights on the global motor insurance market. Additionally, it analyzes the major players and competitive landscape in the global motor insurance market.

Market Overview:

– The global motor insurance market is estimated to be more than USD 880 billion in 2019, and it is expected to witness CAGR of approximately 6.2% during the forecast period.

– Premiums from motor insurance accounted for more than 40% of the overall non-life insurance premiums in 2018. This is expected to increase in the next few years, due to the rising demand from developing countries primarily in Asia.

– The mandatory requirement for a vehicle to be insured by various countries across the world, coupled with the estimated increased number of sales of new vehicles, is expected to drive the global motor insurance market during the forecast per Major Key Players:

Allianz SE

PICC Property & Casualty Co. Ltd

Zurich Insurance Group AG

State Farm

Assicurazioni Generali

Liberty Mutual Insurance

Nationwide Mutual Insurance

Chubb Ltd