NAND Flash Memory Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “NAND Flash Memory Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. NAND Flash Memory market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
3D NAND is the successor to 2D NAND flash memory for storage applications such as smartphones and solid-state storage drives (SSDs). Challenges with 3D stacking remain and the opportunity in scaling concerning the number of layers remain to be seen.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Smartphone segment is Expected to Witness Significant Growth
– Improving the scaling limits year on year, smartphone manufacturers sell smartphones at a premium by upgrading the memory capacity to boost performance.
– With 5G wireless communication on its way, the use of smartphones would increase multifold, growing the demand for the latest models to raise the bar continuously.
– Samsung, four years after launching the first Universal Flash Storage solution, the 128-gigabyte (GB) eUFS, it has passed the terabyte threshold in smartphone storage using its in-house most advanced 512-gigabit (Gb) V-NAND flash memory.
– Flash Memory storage has become an essential component in smartphones, not only for consumers whose demand for storage keeps on increasing with content creation but also for OEMs from Bill of Materials (BoM) cost perspective. The NAND flash demand has been growing exponentially, primarily driven by the growth of the average capacity in smartphones, which is expected to cross 60GB per smartphone in Q4 2018.
Asia-Pacific Hold the Largest Market Share
Asia Pacific is one of the largest markets for NAND flash in the world. The region has a high demand from almost all the end-user applications alike, primarily led by the demand for smartphones in several developing countries in the region, such as China, India, Indonesia etc.
– There is a high activity from the semiconductor fabrication facilities in countries like China, Korea, and Singapore. Chinese government’s initiatives such as Made in China 2025 has drawn substantial capital from memory manufacturers. The country has set goals to reach USD 305 billion in semiconductor output by 2030, and meet at least 80 of domestic demand for semiconductors are expected to draw more investments into the country.
– Owing to such development in China, several competitors in the region are intensifying their efforts of expansion. For example, as of February 2019, SK Hynix, world’s second largest memory-chip maker, announced that it is planning to invest USD 106 billion to establish four new semiconductor fabrication plants in Seoul, South Korea.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
NAND Flash Memory Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Demand For Low-cost Storage Solutions
4.3.2 Increasing Penetration Of Smart Devices
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 High Initial Cost Of Flash Memory
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 SLC (One-bit Per Cell)
5.1.2 MLC (Two-bit Per Cell)
5.1.3 TLC (Three-bit Per Cell)
5.2 Structure
5.2.1 2-D Structure
5.2.2 3-D Structure
5.3 Application
5.3.1 Smartphone
5.3.2 SSD
5.3.3 Memory Card
5.3.4 Tablet
5.3.5 Other Applications
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd
6.2.2 Toshiba Corporation
6.2.3 Micron Technology Inc.
6.2.4 SK Hynix Inc.
6.2.5 Intel Corporation
6.2.6 Renesas Electronics Corporation
6.2.7 SanDisk Corp.
6.2.8 Powerchip Technology Corporation
6.2.9 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
