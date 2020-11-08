Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Organic Fruits and Vegetables market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Organic fruits and vegetables are the foods produced by methods that comply with the standards of organic farming. Government bodies regulating organic products regulate the use of certain pesticides and fertilizers in the farming methods used to produce such products.

Market Overview:

Organic fruits and vegetables are the largest and the fastest growing segment of the global organic food market projected to grow at a CAGR of 9% over the forecast period 2019-2024. The up surging demand for organic fruits and vegetables is primarily due to its increased production and growing worldwide consumption. However, organic fruits and vegetable supply is limited in relation to its demand, due to its high production cost. Despite a higher price for organic fruits and vegetables, consumers are willing to pay more for organic foods due to less use of pesticides and high nutritive value. Increasing awareness about health benefits from organic products among the consumers is expected to boost the sales of organic fruit and vegetables market. Major Key Players:

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand for Organic Food over Synthetic Food

Rapid urbanization, increased adoption of healthy dietary lifestyle, and rising concerns regarding health and environment are the major factors attributed to the growth of organic fruit and vegetable market. Rise in lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes, blood pressure, and obesity, and excessive contamination of conventional food are driving organic food sales, worldwide. Due to constantly increasing demand for organic food and the limited supply in relation to demand organic foods, the area under organic farming has increased worldwide, since 2011. The global production areas were reported to be 57.8 million hectares in the year 2016, which is an increase from 37.2 million hectares in 2011. Owing to the above mentioned factors, the increasing demand for organic food that overtakes the demand for synthetic foods is driving the organic fruit and vegetable market.

North America to dominate the global market

North America is the largest market for organic fruits and vegetables, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The demand for organic fruits and vegetables in the United States has been continuously rising, due to growing health concerns, and an increasing number of health-conscious consumers in the country. As of 2015, almost 14% of the total fruits and vegetables sold in the US are organic. In the US, the overall organic food market was valued at USD 45.20 billion in the year 2017. The fruits and vegetable segment continued to be the largest organic food category, recording USD 16.50 billion in sales in 2017, indicating a 5.3% growth compared to the year 2016. In US, the sales of organic bananas increased by around 30.4% in 2017 as compared to the year 2016, indicating a strong growth of organic bananas in the country.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Fruits

5.1.1 Banana

5.1.2 Apple

5.1.3 Berries

5.1.4 Grapes

5.1.5 Others

5.2 Vegetables

5.2.1 Leafy Vegetables

5.2.2 Other Vegetables

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 France

5.3.2.3 UK

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Austria

5.3.2.6 Spain

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Argentina

5.3.4.2 Brazil

5.3.5 Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 Egypt

6 Organic Fruits and Vegetables Market Value Chain Analysis

6.1 Value Chain Overview

6.2 Detailed Value Chain Analysis

6.3 Profit Margin Analysis

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

