Orthopedic Splints Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Orthopedic Splints Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Orthopedic Splints market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244168
Scope of the Report:
Splints are medical devices used to immobilize the damaged or injured bones, to enhance the healing rate. These devices support the muscle and bones and reduce swelling and pain. Splints are considered as non-circumferential devices. A splint can be used for certain fractures, soft tissue sprains or tendon injuries, or injuries awaiting orthopedic treatment. A splint may be static, not allowing motion, or dynamic, allowing controlled motion. Some of the commonly used splints include Ankle Stirrup, Finger Splints, Nasal splint, Posterior Lower Leg, Posterior Full Leg, Posterior Elbow, Sugar Tong, Thumb Spica, Ulnar Gutter – used for the forearm to the palm, Volar Wrist Splint, Wrist/arm splint.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244168
Key Market Trends:
Spinal Splints segment dominates the Global Orthopedic Splints market
Global orthopedic splints market is segmented into Product, Application, Enduser, and Geography. Applications segment is further segmented into Lower Extremity Splints, Upper Extremity Splints, and Spinal Splints
Spinal Splints segment is anticipated to grow at high CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rise in geriatric population, rise in the incidence of sports injuries and road accidents, technological advancements, the introduction of new technologies and products and also rise in prevalence of spine related diseases. According to the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center, it is estimated that in 2017, the number of people in the US with spinal cord injury has been approximately 285,000 persons, with a range from 245,000 to 353,000 persons.
The Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region for Global Orthopedic Splints market
The demand for orthopedic surgeries in China and India is also expected to grow tremendously in the near future. India and China are anticipated to account the largest market share in APAC region owing to the high increase in the geriatric population pool. Moreover, propelling medical tourism due to the availability of cost-efficient and advanced healthcare treatment options compared to the other geographical regions and increasing adoption of novel technologies are bolstering the growth of orthopedic splints market in the Asia Pacific region. As per the report of Brink Asia Pacific Risk Center in 2017, around 4 million medical tourists traveled to India to seek health care services, 3.5 million foreign patients traveled to Thailand and 900,000 patients to Singapore in 2016. This number is expected to grow by 10-14% annually by 2020. As per the report of Pacific Prime in 2015, around 10 million patients are traveling every year for the medical treatment to Asian countries such as India, Thailand, and Singapore.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244168
Orthopedic Splints Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Number of Musculoskeletal Disorders
4.2.2 Increasing Bone Facture Cases
4.2.3 Rise In Geriatric Population
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Negligence toward Minor Injuries
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product
5.1.1 Fiberglass Splints
5.1.2 Plaster Splints
5.1.3 Splinting Tools And Accessories
5.1.4 Others
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Lower Extremity Splints
5.2.1.1 Ankle and Foot Splints
5.2.1.2 Hip Splints
5.2.1.3 Knee Splints
5.2.2 Upper Extremity Splints
5.2.2.1 Elbow Splints
5.2.2.2 Hand and Wrist Splints
5.2.2.3 Neck Splints
5.2.2.4 Shoulder Splints
5.2.3 Spinal Splints
5.3 End-user
5.3.1 Hospitals
5.3.2 Outpatient Centers
5.3.3 Others
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 US
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 UK
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Italy
5.4.2.5 Spain
5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 South Korea
5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Middle East and Africa
5.4.4.1 GCC
5.4.4.2 South Africa
5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
5.4.5 South America
5.4.5.1 Brazil
5.4.5.2 Argentina
5.4.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Breg, Inc.
6.1.2 BSN Medical
6.1.3 3M Company
6.1.4 Otto Bock Healthcare
6.1.5 DeRoyal Industries, Inc.
6.1.6 Medi GmbH & Co. KG
6.1.7 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
6.1.8 Stryker Corporation
6.1.9 Bird & Cronin
6.1.10 Patterson Medical Holdings Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Fixed Line Communications Market Growth by Size 2020 – Opportunities by Regions, Emerging Demand Status, Development Share, Progress Status, Key Technologies Forecast to 2024
Low Power WAN Market 2020 by Top Countries Data with Share Analysis, Global Growth Trends, Market Size by Top Players, Geographical Segmentation Forecast to 2024
Advanced Process Control (APC) Software Market Size 2020 | Explosive Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players with Revenue, Emerging Trends with Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 Report by Industry Research.co
Fly Ash Elimination Device Market Growth Analysis by Future Trends 2020 – Industry Size by Top Players, Development Plans, Business Share, Revenue and Opportunities till 2026
Dental Sleep Medicine Market Size by Growth Scenario 2020 – Trend Analysis, Industry Status by Manufacturers, Business Share, Future Scope and Global Opportunities Forecast to 2026
PC Gaming Accessories Market Size by Company Share 2020 Global Industry Analysis by Products Sales Volume, Industry Revenue, and Growth Trends Forecast to 2026
Structural Insulated Panels Market Growth by Size 2020 – Opportunities by Regions, Emerging Demand Status, Development Share, Progress Status, Key Technologies Forecast to 2024
Alpha Olefins Market Growth Factors by Latest Developments 2020 | Future Demand Status, Business Strategies, Opportunities, Trends, Industry Size and Share Forecast to 2026
Aerogels for Personal Care Market Growth by Top Key Players, Market Size, Types and Applications, Share Analysis with Trends, Top Performing Regions 2020 to 2026
Transparent LED Digital Signage Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co
Water Treatment Materials Market Size Analysis by SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2020 Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co
Chain Conveyor Systems Market Size Forecast Analysis 2020 to 2026 | Growth Factors by Regions, Analytical Overview, Development Trends with Top Players Analysis – Industry Research.co