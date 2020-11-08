Orthopedic Splints Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Orthopedic Splints Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Orthopedic Splints market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244168

Scope of the Report:

Splints are medical devices used to immobilize the damaged or injured bones, to enhance the healing rate. These devices support the muscle and bones and reduce swelling and pain. Splints are considered as non-circumferential devices. A splint can be used for certain fractures, soft tissue sprains or tendon injuries, or injuries awaiting orthopedic treatment. A splint may be static, not allowing motion, or dynamic, allowing controlled motion. Some of the commonly used splints include Ankle Stirrup, Finger Splints, Nasal splint, Posterior Lower Leg, Posterior Full Leg, Posterior Elbow, Sugar Tong, Thumb Spica, Ulnar Gutter – used for the forearm to the palm, Volar Wrist Splint, Wrist/arm splint.

Market Overview:

The market is driven by the increasing number of musculoskeletal disorders and bone fractures. According to the Arthritis Research UK published a report on “The State of Musculoskeletal Health 2018”, it was estimated that 17.8 million people live with a musculoskeletal condition in the UK which is around 28.9% of the total population. The other factor is stringent regulatory reforms, which is also hampering the growth of the market, with such huge disease burden the usage of splints is expected to increase during the forecast years. The other factors, such as increasing geriatric population and obese population are also driving the orthopedic splints market. Most of the times, people prefer self-prescribing for several musculoskeletal pains and swelling. This mostly involves the usage of pain killers and pain relief ointments because few pain killers are usually available in the market as OTC medications. Such factors possibly affect the growth of the market. Major Key Players:

Breg, Inc.

BSN Medical

3M Company

Otto Bock Healthcare

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

Medi GmbH & Co. KG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Stryker Corporation

Bird & Cronin