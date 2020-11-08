Plant Protein Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Plant Protein Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Plant Protein market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The plant protein market involves protein ingredients derived from plants as a source. The products considered are manufactured by companies that have their procurement system and farms, as a part of the agribusiness u
Increasing Incidences of Intolerance for Animal Protein
The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases reveal that 90% of food allergy is caused by eggs, milk, fish, red meat, soy, and nuts. Due to animal protein allergies, most of the meat consumers are inclined toward meat substitutes made of vegan protein, which ultimately drives the plant protein market. According to the reference list of allergen data collection, the allergen from chicken meat ranges from 0.5-5% in Southern Europe. Pea protein, earlier recognized as a complete protein with the essential amino acid profile, contains egg like the potential that can be incorporated into several egg-based products, like pasta, vermicelli, cakes, and cookies. According to the United States Center for Disease Control and Prevention, 12.2 million people are suffering from food allergy, of which two-thirds is associated with egg allergy.
North America Holds a Lion’s Share in the Market
According to Mordor Intelligence analysis, the share of North American plant protein market was 38.6% in 2018. The demand for plant proteins is growing at a fast rate, owing to change in lifestyle, lack of balanced dietary intake, and improved R&D, in order to develop new kinds of plant-protein enriched products. The United States continues to capture the largest market share for plant protein, followed by Canada and Mexico. The demand for processed and low cholesterol foods has paved the way for the plant-based protein market, in the region. Nowadays, consumers are switching to other alternative products, such as green label food products, coupled with raising awareness of healthy and plant-based products, due to an increase in the availability of counterfeit products in the market.
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Plant Protein Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product
5.1.1 Wheat Protein
5.1.2 Soy Protein
5.1.3 Pea Protein
5.1.4 Other Products
5.2 Form
5.2.1 Protein Isolates
5.2.2 Protein Concentrates
5.2.3 Textured Proteins
5.3 Application
5.3.1 Bakery
5.3.2 Meat Extenders and Substitutes
5.3.3 Nutritional Supplements
5.3.4 Beverages
5.3.5 Snacks
5.3.6 Other Applications
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.1.3 Mexico
5.4.1.4 Rest of North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 Germany
5.4.2.2 United Kingdom
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Spain
5.4.2.5 Russia
5.4.2.6 Italy
5.4.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia – Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Australia
5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia – Pacific
5.4.4 South America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of South America
5.4.5 Africa
5.4.5.1 South Africa
5.4.5.2 Rest of Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Archer Daniels Midland
6.3.2 Cargill Inc.
6.3.3 DuPont Danisco
6.3.4 Kerry Group
6.3.5 Scoular Company
6.3.6 Omega Protein Corporation
6.3.7 Roquette Foods
6.3.8 Glanbia PLC
6.3.9 Amway Corporation
6.3.10 Avebe
6.3.11 Growing Naturals LLC
6.3.12 Puris Foods
6.3.13 Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
