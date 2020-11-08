Plant Protein Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Plant Protein Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Plant Protein market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244167

Scope of the Report:

The plant protein market involves protein ingredients derived from plants as a source. The products considered are manufactured by companies that have their procurement system and farms, as a part of the agribusiness u

Market Overview:

The plant protein market was valued at USD 6.37 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 7.0%, during the forecast period (2019-2024). In 2018, North America was the largest geographical segment of the market studied and accounted for a share of around 38.6% of the market.

The new compositional research and modified high-moisture extrusion process are helping the growth of the plant protein market. For instance, plant protein-based chocolates that are free from animal protein make up for a good demand in the market, for consumers who do not consume dairy. Plant-based milk has observed significant growth in recent years, with an increasing number of people turning to dairy-free options. This innovative product line of ready-to-eat product with no compromise in taste and texture has, in turn, boosted the overall plant protein market. Major Key Players:

Archer Daniels Midland

Cargill Inc.

DuPont Danisco

Kerry Group

Scoular Company

Omega Protein Corporation

Roquette Foods

Glanbia PLC

Amway Corporation

Avebe

Growing Naturals LLC

Puris Foods