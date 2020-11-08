Sesame Seeds Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Sesame Seeds Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Sesame Seeds market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Sesame seeds (Sesamum indicum) are majorly cultivated in tropical and subtropical regions of Asia and Africa. In this report, sesame seed has been considered as a commodity and excludes any data with respect to sesame seed for sowing. Hence, all the analysis, based on production, consumption, import, and export, is carried out by considering sesame seed as a commodity.

Market Overview:

The value of consumption of the global sesame seeds was USD 6,559.0 million in 2018, which is projected to reach to USD 7,244.9 million by 2024, with a CAGR of 1.7%. Changing consumption patterns and increasing health awareness, especially in the European countries, is resulting in higher demand for sesame seeds. However, price fluctuations and allergies associated with the commodity are holding back the growth of sesame seeds. The drivers identified in this market are consumption patterns and increasing health awareness, increasing demand across nations, and advancements and innovations in terms of hybrids. The restraints identified in the market are international price fluctuations, strong international competition, and salmonella risk in sesame seed. Major Key Players:

Key Market Trends:

Changing Consumer Consumption Patterns and Increasing Health Awareness is Driving the Market

Consumers these days prefer a commodity that is high on nutritional value and low on market price. Sesame seeds and its products fit these requirements perfectly, and hence, the demand for sesame seeds is on the rise. As a result, the market for sesame seeds is expected to flourish in the coming years. The nutritional characteristics of sesame seeds are especially attractive, due to its vitamin, mineral, fiber, healthy fat, and protein content. As reported by Food Innovation Solutions, the market for innovative food, especially health-focused food, has huge potential in the European market. For example, cereal bars, like Sesame Honey Energy Bars, are high on demand in Europe. Innovations, like ready-to-use (organic) tahini, snack options with black sesame and sesame milk, are also expected to boost the market for sesame seeds.

One of the Largest Global Production Hubs – Ethiopia

Ethiopia is one of the centers of biodiversity for several oilseeds, like sesame seed, which can be considered as specialty high-value seed on the international market. In Ethiopia, sesame production is mainly concentrated in the north-western part of the country, close to Port Sudan. Sesame production is expected to increase at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period. Owing to its importance as a major export commodity, the area coverage and production has increased in the past few years.There is enormous potential to expand sesame seed production in Ethiopia through the cultivation of additional new land. In Ethiopia, sesame seed commands a leading position, as it is highly adaptable to arid and semiarid low land environment of the country, and generates significant yield. The two major varieties of sesame seeds produced in Ethiopia are Whitish Humera type and Wellega type. Whitish Humera type has good demand in the global market and is known for its top quality. Also, it used as a reference for grading in the international market.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

