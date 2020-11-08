Smoking Cessation Aids Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Smoking Cessation Aids Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Smoking Cessation Aids market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244157

Scope of the Report:

Tobacco use can lead to tobacco/nicotine dependence and serious health problems. Quitting smoking greatly reduces the risk of developing smoking-related diseases. Tobacco/nicotine dependence is a condition that often requires repeated treatments, but there are helpful treatments and resources for quitting. Tobacco smoke contains a deadly mix of more than 7,000 chemicals; hundreds are harmful, and about 70 can cause cancer. Smoking increases the risk of serious health problems, many diseases, and death. People who stop smoking greatly reduce their risk of disease and early death.

Market Overview:

Smoking is one of the major causes of lung cancer and other respiratory and cardiac diseases. Awareness about these health hazards has influenced individuals to adopt smoking cessation therapy. Awareness through digital media, print media and other sources of information has proved to be effective in curbing nicotine addiction crisis to some extent. According to CDC, in 2017, 14 of every 100 US adults aged 18 years or older (14.0%) currently smoke cigarettes. This hints at a high usage of de-addiction products. Also, this depicts the growing awareness of the people and their readiness to quit smoking. Also, there are non-government and government establishments working to educate and help people quit smoking that are engaged dedicatedly, to bring the number of smokers down. For instance, in 2017, the US Food and Drug Administration launched an adult smoking cessation education campaign aimed at encouraging cigarette smokers to quit smoking. Other factors that will help the market growth during the forecast period, include the introduction of new products and reimbursement for smoking cessation therapy. However, the adverse effect of drugs is one the challenge that drug therapy market for Smoking cessation has witnessed. Major Key Players:

Reckitt Benckiser Plc

Pfizer

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

F. Hoffmann

La Roche AG

Novartis

Johnson and Johnson

Bayer AG

Cipla Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.