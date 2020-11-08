Smoking Cessation Aids Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Smoking Cessation Aids Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Smoking Cessation Aids market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Tobacco use can lead to tobacco/nicotine dependence and serious health problems. Quitting smoking greatly reduces the risk of developing smoking-related diseases. Tobacco/nicotine dependence is a condition that often requires repeated treatments, but there are helpful treatments and resources for quitting. Tobacco smoke contains a deadly mix of more than 7,000 chemicals; hundreds are harmful, and about 70 can cause cancer. Smoking increases the risk of serious health problems, many diseases, and death. People who stop smoking greatly reduce their risk of disease and early death.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
E-cigarettes Technology Expected to Lead the Market
The smoking cessation aids market is segmented have been segmented Products, End User and Geography. Product segment is further segmented into Nicotine Replacement Therapy, Drugs and electronic cigarettes.
E-cigarettes are an effective alternative for reducing health conditions associated with tobacco, while nicotine replacement therapies work best for smoking cessation. E-cigarettes are a potential threat to tobacco-based cigarettes. At the same time, an opportunity for tobacco manufacturers to enter the new emerging segment catering to the smoking population. consumption of e-cigarettes are less harmful compared to the regular cigarettes, no smoke and thus no risk of passive smoking, allowed to use even in no-smoking places, varying nicotine levels and availability in various flavors are some of the major driving factors for e-cigarettes market.
Asia-Pacific Expected to Show Fastest Growth over the Forecast Period
Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region for the market, due to increasing awareness about the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction products and a huge population base in the area. In a study called Tobacco Smoking and Mortality in Asia published by JAMA Network March 2019, A Pooled Meta-analysis, an international collaboration of researchers, led by those from Vanderbilt University, USA, have studied the trends in tobacco use in China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, and India. It was estimated that 8.3 million deaths will be attributed to smoking by 2030, half of the world’s male smokers live in China, India, and Indonesia and Asia is the world’s largest tobacco consumer and producer.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Smoking Cessation Aids Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Large Population Addicted to Smoking
4.2.2 Awareness on Hazards of Smoking
4.2.3 Banning Advertisements of Tobacco Products
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Adverse effects of Drugs
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product
5.1.1 Nicotine Replacement Therapy
5.1.1.1 NRT Gum
5.1.1.2 NRT lozenges
5.1.1.3 NRT Inhalers
5.1.1.4 NRT Patches
5.1.1.5 Sprays
5.1.2 Drugs
5.1.3 Electronic Ciggarettes
5.1.4 Others
5.2 End User
5.2.1 Hospital Pharmacies
5.2.2 Online Channel
5.2.3 Retail Pharmacies
5.2.4 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East and Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Reckitt Benckiser Plc
6.1.2 Pfizer
6.1.3 GlaxoSmithKline Plc
6.1.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
6.1.5 Novartis
6.1.6 Johnson and Johnson
6.1.7 Bayer AG
6.1.8 Cipla Ltd.
6.1.9 Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.
6.1.10 NJOY
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
