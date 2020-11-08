Soft Covering Flooring Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Soft Covering Flooring Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Soft Covering Flooring market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

A complete background analysis of the soft covering flooring market, which includes an assessment of the parental market, emerging trends by segments and regional markets, significant changes in market dynamics and market overview, is covered in the report. The report also features the qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry value chain.

Soft covering flooring includes broadloom and carpet tile. The key raw materials required for the production of the carpet tiles and broadlooms are synthetic fibers, like polyester, polypropylene, nylon, and triexta. Benefits of soft covering flooring are heat insulation and noise reduction, along with comfort. The soft covering flooring market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.2% 2018-2024.

– Investment in R&D works by major players for product innovation, design, and service is expected to positively impact the growth of the market studied.

– Technological innovations aimed at providing a variety of dying technologies to create different patterns, solid colors, and design continuity are projected to contribute to product demand.

– The soft covering flooring market is highly competitive with major manufacturers focusing on innovative styles, product differentiation, designs, and effective services to gain greater market share.

– Change in prices of raw materials due to varying market conditions has a significant impact on the final price of the products.

– The shift toward hard floor coverings, such as wood and ceramics, along with high sensitivity to economic fluctuations is likely to hinder the growth prospects of the mar Major Key Players:

Tandus Group Inc.

Milliken & Company

Engineered Floors LLC

Shaw Industries Group Inc.

Interface Inc.

Abbey Carpet & Floor Inc.

Beaulieu International Group NV

Bentley Mills Inc.

Cargill Inc.

Mannington Mills Inc.

Balta Industries NV

Royalty Carpet Mills Inc.

Dixie Group Inc.