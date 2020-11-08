Soft Covering Flooring Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Soft Covering Flooring Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Soft Covering Flooring market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
A complete background analysis of the soft covering flooring market, which includes an assessment of the parental market, emerging trends by segments and regional markets, significant changes in market dynamics and market overview, is covered in the report. The report also features the qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry value chain.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Residential Application Segment
In 2017, the residential application segment accounted for 54.1% of the market share (in terms of revenue). This was due to its high insulating properties that help to prevent the floor from getting too cold, thereby reducing energy consumption.
The Middle East & Africa is expected to register high growth in the rising product demand in the residential application, on account of rising consumer spending on residential replacement and household interior.
The United States is the Largest Producer of Carpet Tile
– The United States is the largest producer of carpet tile worldwide. In 2015, the top five largest manufacturers were Interface, Shaw, Milliken, Mohawk, and Tandus. These five US-based companies accounted for nearly 48% of global volume.
– Following the United States, the main list of producers of carpet tile is China, Japan, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and Australia.
– In 2015, China surpassed Japan as the largest producer of carpet tiles in Asia. The United States is the largest producer of carpet tile and a leader in global consumption.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Soft Covering Flooring Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Utilization of Carpet Tiles in Residential and Commercial Applications
4.2.2 Increasing Commercial Construction Activity
4.3 Restraints
4.3.1 Increasing Utilization of Other Products
4.4 Trends Shaping the Global Soft Covering Flooring Market
4.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.7 Challenges of the Global Soft Covering Flooring Market
4.8 Recent Developments in the Market
4.9 Technological Innovations
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 Broadloom
5.1.2 Carpet Tile
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Residential
5.2.2 Commercial
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 South America
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.4 Asia-Pacific
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Tandus Group Inc.
6.1.2 Milliken & Company
6.1.3 Engineered Floors LLC
6.1.4 Shaw Industries Group Inc.
6.1.5 Interface Inc.
6.1.6 Abbey Carpet & Floor Inc.
6.1.7 Beaulieu International Group NV
6.1.8 Bentley Mills Inc.
6.1.9 Cargill Inc.
6.1.10 Mannington Mills Inc.
6.1.11 Balta Industries NV
6.1.12 Royalty Carpet Mills Inc.
6.1.13 Dixie Group Inc.
6.1.14 Mohawk Industries Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS ON THE GLOBAL SOFT COVERING FLOORING MARKET
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
9 APPENDIX
