Sortation Systems Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The "Sortation Systems Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status.
Scope of the Report:
A Sortation system(hardware) merges, identifies, inducts, separates and conveys products to specific destinations. Conveyors and sortation systems allow for more efficient retail, wholesale, and manufacturing distribution and are used across industries such as post & parcel, airport, food & beverages, retail, pharmaceuticals. These end-user applications have been considered to arrive at the market estimates. Country level analysis for each of these end user industries has been covered in the report.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand for improving Order Accuracy and SKU Proliferation
Increasing Demand for improving Order Accuracy and SKU Proliferation

– Automating warehouse and order fulfillment operations has turned out to be the primary strategy to ensure the realization of supply chain productivity and fiscal goals while maximizing customer service levels in North America.
– By automating distribution operations, organizations
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Sortation Systems Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Key Study Deliverables
1.2 Scope of the Market
1.3 Study Assumptions
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 Analysis Methodology
2.2 Research Phases
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Improving Order Accuracy and SKU Proliferation
4.3 Market Challenges
4.3.1 Need for Skilled Workforce
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Geography
5.1.1 North America
5.1.1.1 US
5.1.1.1.1 Post and Parcel
5.1.1.1.2 Airport
5.1.1.1.3 Food and Beverages
5.1.1.1.4 Retail
5.1.1.1.5 Pharmaceuticals (**similar end-user segment coverage is provided for all countries in the scope)
5.1.1.2 Canada
5.1.2 Europe
5.1.2.1 UK
5.1.2.2 France
5.1.2.3 Italy
5.1.2.4 Germany
5.1.2.5 Netherlands
5.1.2.6 Spain
5.1.2.7 Turkey
5.1.2.8 Switzerland
5.1.2.9 Poland
5.1.2.10 Russia
5.1.3 Asia Pacific
5.1.3.1 China
5.1.3.2 Japan
5.1.3.3 Indonesia
5.1.3.4 India
5.1.3.5 Australia
5.1.3.6 Thailand
5.1.3.7 South Korea
5.1.3.8 Singapore
5.1.3.9 Malaysia
5.1.3.10 Taiwan
5.1.4 Latin America
5.1.4.1 Brazil
5.1.4.2 Argentina
5.1.4.3 Mexico
5.1.4.4 Colombia
5.1.4.5 Peru
5.1.4.6 Chile
5.1.5 Middle East and Africa
5.1.5.1 South Africa
5.1.5.2 Israel
5.1.5.3 Saudi Arabia
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Daifuku Co Ltd.
6.1.2 Interroll Holding AG
6.1.3 Dematic Corp.
6.1.4 Viastore Systems Gmbh
6.1.5 Bastian Solutions Inc.
6.1.6 Murata Machinery Ltd.
6.1.7 Honeywell Intelligrated
6.1.8 Beumer Group Gmbh
6.1.9 KNAPP AG
6.1.10 Vanderlande Industries Nederland BV
6.1.11 Siemens AG
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Investment Analysis
7.2 Future of the Market
