Sortation Systems Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Sortation Systems Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Sortation Systems market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

A Sortation system(hardware) merges, identifies, inducts, separates and conveys products to specific destinations. Conveyors and sortation systems allow for more efficient retail, wholesale, and manufacturing distribution and are used across industries such as post & parcel, airport, food & beverages, retail, pharmaceuticals. These end-user applications have been considered to arrive at the market estimates. Country level analysis for each of these end user industries has been covered in the report.

Market Overview:

The Global Sortation Systems market registered a value of USD 4769.7 million in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 6239.3 million, witnessing a CAGR of 4.47% over the forecast period (2019-2024). With the rapid growth in stock keeping units (SKUs), wholesalers and distributors are finding it hard to make informed decisions about their operations. This drives the need for the smarter use of labor, equipment, and technology.

– The main factors driving the need for automated material handling systems are cost savings, labor efficiency, and space constraints.

– In the current competitive landscape, there is an ever-increasing number of available products and demand for more frequent and smaller deliveries. Automating distribution operations can immediately increase an organization’s order accuracy anywhere from half a percent up to several percentage points.

According to the 2017 Annual Industry Report produced by MHI, 63% of supply chain professionals revealed that hiring and retaining a skilled workforce continues to be the biggest obstacle faced by their businesses. Since millennials are known for placing high importance on the quality of time-off and the ability to work on top-notch automated projects, automated warehouses are being marked as a lucrative source of employment, as well as advanced learnings.

