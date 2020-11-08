Sports Sunglasses Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The “Sports Sunglasses Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Sports Sunglasses market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The global Sport Sunglasses Market is done by estimating individual active and inactive participation in sport and the value of economic activity in the sports market from both a supply and demand perspective. These are framed, tinted lenses that reduce direct eye exposure to sunlight.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Growing Popularity Of Outdoor Sports Activities
There is a rise in the number of people entering the global workforce, and a significant share among them is more likely to embrace sports and fitness as a part of recreational activities, which is again, aligned with the altering lifestyle preferences. Endurance sports have also paved a strong ground for enthusiasts to grab the varieties in sports accessories, thereby, positively driving the sports sunglasses sales worldwide. The rate of participation in outdoor activities, such as the United Kingdom’s first open water 10K event, Heliskiing across Canada, Tour de France, and Ironman 70.3 Pays d’Aix, have scaled over the past few years. Along with it, brands, such as Persol, Mr. Leight, Prada Linea Rossa, and Cartier, are facilitating consumers with latest designs in the sports sunglasses market, specifically targeting the skiing and winter sports enthusiasts. The affluent societies across developed countries are anticipated to have high average incomes, making them capable enough to pursue recreational and outdoor activities. This is also linked with convenience culture, where the rise of “empowered consumers” are seeking out for more choices within activities, along with changing work patterns that facilitate them to use the desired time in a flexible manner.
North America Dominate the Global Market
Sports enthusiasts and professionals in the United States who play sports, like golf, running, cycling, tennis, water sports, snow sports, cricket, etc., need sunglasses that protect their eyes and look good on them. Hence, the demand for sports sunglasses is high in the United States. EssilorLuxottica is a major player of the US sports sunglasses market, with brands, like Oakley that provides a wide range of products with superior quality. Sportspersons prefer wearing sunglasses, as it controls light, which automatically enhances the performance of the player. Eye injuries are the leading cause of blindness in children, in the United States, and 90% of sports-related eye injuries can be avoided with the use of protective eyewear. The demand for safety is enhancing the demand for sports sunglasses. The companies manufacturing sports sunglasses in the United States are increasing their brand visibility, by hiring popular sportspersons to endorse their brands. Golf players, such as Bubba Watson, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Hideki Matsuyama, and Derek Ernst, endorse the Oakley brand of Luxxotica.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
