Sun Care Products Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The "Sun Care Products Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status.

The Global Suncare market is segmented by type into Self-tanning Products, After-Sun Products and Sun Protection Products. By Distribution Channel the scope includes Offline Retail Stores and Online Retail Stores. Offline stores include specialty stores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, drug stores, pharmacies.

The global sun care products market is projected to reach 10.4 billion USD by 2024, registering a CAGR of 2.15% during the forecasted period. The sun care products market is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment within the personal care industry, driven by the rise in consumer awareness related to skin cancer and ageing associated with exposure to UV rays. The demand for self – tanning products is expected to surge in the foreseeable future, and majority of the demand is likely to be concentrated across North America and Europe. The boom in natural and organic, personal care products in particular, is predicted to contribute to the growth of the market. Major Key Players:

Johnson & Johnson

L’Oreal

Lotus Herbals

Beiersdorf AG

Groupe Clarins

Unilever PLC

Avon Products Inc.

Procter and Gamble (P&G)