Sunflower Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Sunflower Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Sunflower market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Sunflower seeds are fruits of the sunflower plant, which are produced on a mass-scale in EU countries. Edible oils are prepared from sunflower seeds that are used in various food products. The report covers sunflower seeds (Helianthus annuus) production, consumption, trade, and price trend analysis. The sunflower seed is valued mainly for its oil. Sunflower seeds are also used as human food, as well as feed for birds.

Market Overview:

The sunflower market was valued at USD 7020.5 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach a value of USD 9971.3 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.37% over the forecast period (2019-2024).

The global sunflower oil consumption is growing rapidly, mainly as a result of the rising health consciousness among Indian consumers. Due to negative effects on health coming from the adoption of a modern lifestyle, the consumers now prefer light edible oils, in order to remain healthy. As a result, the share of sunflower oil in the total edible oil consumption is rising YoY. Major Key Players:

Key Market Trends:

France is the Largest Market for Sunflowers

The largest importer of sunflowers seeds is France, which took up 18% share in imported sunflower seeds, in volume, in 2018. France also actively participated in intra-European trade of sunflower seeds, accounting for 8.5% of the market share of the intra-European sunflower seed import market.

In the last five years, French imports of sunflower seeds increased at a sharp annual rate of +41% in volume and +34% in value, owing to a decrease in domestic production of French sunflower seeds. The largest developing country that supplies sunflower seeds to France is Argentina.

Asia Pacific Leads the Global Sunflowers Market

Asia-Pacific dominates the global sunflower market in terms of consumption, holding a 30% share of the global market. The market in this region driven by higher disposable incomes and increased health consciousness. Edible oil consumers in India are increasingly turning toward sunflower oil, which has witnessed an increase in the consumption by about five-fold rise, over the past 15 years. Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA) noted a steady rise in sunflower oil imports, from 973,000 metric ton, in 2015-2016, to 1,516,000 metric ton, in 2017-2018.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

