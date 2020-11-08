Wood Flooring Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “Wood Flooring Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Wood Flooring market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
A complete background analysis of the wood flooring market, which includes an assessment of the parental market, emerging trends by segments and regional markets, and significant changes in market dynamics and market overview, is covered in the report.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Largest Engineered Wood Segment
Engineered wood demand is expected to remain high during the forecast period, as it is an apt alternative to concrete and hardwood. Engineered wood products are widely used by architects, builders, code officials, and building designers aware of energy-efficient framing practices that conserve energy, speed-up construction, cut labor cost, and reduce waste.
– The segment is expected to move at a higher pace in North America and Europe, owing to high disposable income and widespread awareness of the benefits of engineered wood among the populace.
– The engineered wooden floor segment contributed a large share of total revenue in 2017. One of the advantages of engineered wood products is that it can be designed as per the demand and custom specifications of the end user. Easy maintenance and uniqueness of colorful design are among other features, pushing the growth of the segment.
Asia-Pacific is Anticipated to Grow at Highest Rate
Asia-Pacific ranks as the fastest growing market with a significant growth rate over the forecast period, led by rapid urbanization and resulting housing and real estate development; preference for tropical wood flooring in rich, beautiful and luxurious designs; launch of affordable engineered wood flooring solutions; and expanding middle class and their changing attitude towards flooring decors. The region is famous for tropical wood growing in rainforests and moist broadleaf forests such as Mahogany, Teak, Ebony, Rosewood, and Narra.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Wood Flooring Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Drivers
4.3 Restraints
4.4 Challenges
4.5 Trends in the Wood Flooring Market
4.6 Value Chain Analysis of the Wood Flooring Market
4.7 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.8 E-commerce Impact on the Market
4.9 Technological Innovations
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product
5.1.1 Solid Wood
5.1.2 Engineered Wood
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 Residential
5.2.2 Commercial
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 South America
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.4 Asia-Pacific
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Armstrong Flooring Inc.
6.1.2 Beaulieu International Group
6.1.3 Barlinek SA
6.1.4 Boral Limited
6.1.5 Brumark Corporation
6.1.6 Kahrs Holding AB
6.1.7 Mannington Mills Inc.
6.1.8 Mohawk Industries Inc.
6.1.9 Nature Home Holding Company Limited
6.1.10 Tarkett SA
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS ON THE GLOBAL WOOD FLOORING MARKET
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
9 APPENDIX
