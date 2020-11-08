Wood Flooring Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Wood Flooring Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Wood Flooring market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

A complete background analysis of the wood flooring market, which includes an assessment of the parental market, emerging trends by segments and regional markets, and significant changes in market dynamics and market overview, is covered in the report.

Market Overview:

The wood flooring market is expected to register a growth rate of 5.8% during the forecast period.

– Increasing home renovation owing to increased disposable income and faster growth construction and non-construction activities, especially in developing countries, fuel the growth of the wooden flooring industry.

– Factors, like increased importance on the use of eco-friendly materials, such as wood, and fluctuation in foreign currencies affect profit margins, which are estimated to fluctuate the wooden flooring market.

– Fluctuating prices of raw materials coupled with stringent regulations and the increasing cost of wooden floorings act as restraints for the industry growth.

– By product, the market is segmented into solid wood and engineered wood. The engineered wood segment is expected to grow at a significant growth rate during the forecast period, due to the manufacturing of engineered wood products that require less energy in comparison to that of other flooring materials.

– The vendor companies adopted various strategies, including collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and joint ventures to build a sustainable business and gain a strong position in the global indus Major Key Players:

Armstrong Flooring Inc.

Beaulieu International Group

Barlinek SA

Boral Limited

Brumark Corporation

Kahrs Holding AB

Mannington Mills Inc.

Mohawk Industries Inc.

Nature Home Holding Company Limited