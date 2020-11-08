Government Cloud Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Government Cloud Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Government Cloud market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Cloud for government becoming the next big thing as vendors are providing public, private or hybrid cloud solutions for govenment data related to its management, security, backup or compliance. The offerings can be categorized by delivery modes, such as Infrastrcuture as a service, Platform as a service or Software as a service.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Storage is the Most Widely Used Application
– Downtimes due to hardware failures, software misconfigurations, security breaches and data loss impact the productivity of the government offices.
– Cloud is a reliable option when it comes to storage of government data. That is because government budgets are limited and on-premise solutions are becoming costlier with increasing volume of data.
– Central and state governments have large amounts of data in the form of user records, public policies and schemes. Thus it becomes critically important that the government has a strong and robust storage option so that it delivers all the services on demand.
– Companies like Pure Storage offers all-inclusive software-based encryption, snaps, replication and cloning to ensure data integrity. That cloud database is then managed by Rubrik.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth
– Asia-Pacific is in the middle of a transformation powered by cloud technologies.
– The increasing proliferation of smartphones and tablets are causing major companies to establish their cloud data center in Asia-Pacific.
– The governments in Australia and Singapore see cloud services as an opportunity to improve government service delivery outcomes by eliminating redundancy, increasing agility and providing information and communication technology (ICT) services at a cheaper cost.
– Moreover, the Government of India has implemented a number of ICT initiatives under the National e-Governance Plan (NeGP), including the creation of ICT infrastructure both at the centre and state levels. The infrastructure thus created is providing the basis for the adoption of cloud computing for the government with the objective of making optimum use of existing infrastructure, re-use of applications, efficient service delivery to the citizens and increasing the number of e-transactions in the country, thus helping achieve the ultimate goal of NeGP.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Government Cloud Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
