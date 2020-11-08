Government Cloud Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Government Cloud Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Government Cloud market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Cloud for government becoming the next big thing as vendors are providing public, private or hybrid cloud solutions for govenment data related to its management, security, backup or compliance. The offerings can be categorized by delivery modes, such as Infrastrcuture as a service, Platform as a service or Software as a service.

The global government cloud market is expected to register a CAGR of 18.74% during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The Pentagon alone is expected to spend USD 2 billion on cloud in the coming year.

– Government data generation is on the rise due to growing census data (ever-increasing population), new policies/initiatives introduction, partnerships with other regions, and GDP increase due to new enterprises mushrooming up. Legacy systems consisting of physical hardware are not efficient and might run out of space. Hence government cloud is a mandatory

– In 2009, the United States launched the data.gov portal. Since then there has been a rapid increase in the systematic opening of government data around the world. Cloud is responsible for transparency of government data, which promotes government’s accountability and reduces corruption. It also helps in empowering citizens and helps to solve complex public problems bringing a wider range of expertise and knowledge to bear on public problems.

Skills gap is the major challenge faced by cloud computing companies. As per IBM, shortage of skills in cloud technologies is one of their topmost prediction in 2018. OpRamp's Cloud Skills Survey also says that most of the enterprises are planning to go for a hybrid model where they will shift certain specialized workloads to Managed Service Providers and also re-skill internal team.

