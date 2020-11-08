Grapes Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Grapes Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Grapes market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Grapes are one of the top 20 agricultural commodities produced, worldwide. Grape is either consumed fresh as table grapes or processed into different forms, such as wine, raisins (dried grapes), jams, jellies, juices, and so on. Wine is the most expensive and creatively processed grape product. For the purpose of this report, the market is limited to freshly traded grapes used for table or for processing purpose.

Market Overview:

The grapes market was valued at USD 167.90 billion in 2018 and is estimated to reach a value of USD 254.29 billion by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 7.19% for the forecast period 2019-2024.

The major grapes producing countries include Italy, France, the United States, Spain, and China. Italy was the largest grapes producing country, with an annual production of 8.2 million metric ton in 2016. In terms of region, Europe is the largest grapes producing region in the world, accounting for more than 45% of the world grapes production. The major grape importing countries are the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and China.

The major exporters of grapes in the international market include Chile, the United States, and Italy. In 2018, the top three grape importing countries of Europe, the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands, together imported around 25% of the grapes traded globally. Most of the countries of the European region import table grapes, while countries like Italy have huge acreage under vineyards, for the purpose of the production of wine. Many of the world’s finest quality wines are produced in the European countries. Major Key Players:

Key Market Trends:

The United States is the Largest Grapes Importer

The United States is the largest importer of grapes in the world, accounting for 16.4% of the total world imports. The major countries that the United States imports from are Chile, Mexico, and Peru, which together account for almost 99% of American grape imports.

The United States is a growing market for wines with the domestic demand exceeding the wine production in the country. Almost all 50 states of the US produces wine, however, most of the US wine production comes from California and Washington. The geological and climatic condition of the United States has provided these states with favorable wine growing conditions, like higher altitude continental climes or coastal fog-laden areas.

While the domestic production of grapes is focused toward supplying to the wine industry, the imports are mostly for table purpose.

The Growth of the Global Wine Industry Driving the Grapes Market

Grapes are used for wine production and with the increasing demand for wine, the demand for grapes is also increasing. The wine market is valued at USD 297.35 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 415 billion by 2024, at a 5.94% CAGR during the forecast period, 2019 – 2024.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

