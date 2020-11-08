Green Building Materials Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Green Building Materials Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Green Building Materials market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Green Building Materials market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Residential Segment to Witness Strong Growth

– Green building construction in the residential sector is increasing due to the rising number of building regulations & policies mandating energy-efficient structures. This has created a market for environment-friendly and energy conserving materials used in residential construction.

– With the growing public awareness, rising income levels, the use of green building materials, and growing trend of energy-efficient structures in high-rise residential buildings and townships are likely to further boost the demand for green building materials in the coming years.

– In the Asia-Pacific region, countries such as China and India, have already been facing environment pollution-related problems, which has grasped the attention of governments to take initiative in this regards. Moreover, power shortage problems in developing nations like India, South Korea, Sri Lanka, and others, is likely to promote the concept of green building construction to promote daylight harvesting.

– On the other hand, the green building construction sector in North America and Europe is already widely popular. Thus, growing renovation projects in North America, and recovering construction industry in Europe are likely to further increase the consumption of green building materials over the forecast period (2019-2024).

North America Region to Dominate the Market

– North America region dominated the global market share in 2018. The construction sector has been witnessing growth in the region due to increased demand for houses, and rise in renovation projects.

– Various government efforts and regulation mandates, such as Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), Green Building Certification, subsidies for green housing projects, etc., have been driving the construction of green buildings in the region.

– United States witnessed noticeable investment for residential construction in 2018, and the trend is expected to remain the same in the near future.

– Similarly in Canada, Toronto and Vancouver have become hotspot for construction, propelled by a hot real estate market. Developers have been looking forward for good returns on investment in the country, particularly with high-density residential projects.

– Mexico has also been witnessing high housing demand, for which the country is attracting noticeable investment into construction.

– For instance, in January 2019, IDB Invest, a private sector institution of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Group, granted a local currency financing program for MXN 150 million (Mexican pesos) to the Mexican company Procsa, in order to finance for land acquisition, development and commercialization of housing for low & middle income families in the country.

– Hence, such favorable trends in North America construction industry is expected to continue driving the demand for green building materials market over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Green Building Materials Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Demand for Low-emission Buildings

4.1.2 Favorable Government Policies for Green Buildings

4.1.3 Growing Demand for Insulation

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Capital Investment Compared to Conventional Buildings

4.2.2 Lack of Awareness Among Consumers

4.2.3 Potential Risk of Indoor Air Pollution in Green Buildings

4.2.4 Other Restraints, such as Lack of Availability of these Materials, High Shipment Costs, etc.

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Exterior Finishes

5.1.1.1 Roofing

5.1.1.2 Siding

5.1.1.3 Windows

5.1.1.4 Doors

5.1.2 Interior Finishes

5.1.2.1 Insulation

5.1.2.2 Flooring

5.1.3 Building Systems

5.1.4 Solar Products

5.1.5 Others

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Residential

5.2.2 Commercial

5.2.3 Institutional

5.2.4 Industrial

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Alumasc Group PLC

6.4.2 BASF SE

6.4.3 Bauder Ltd

6.4.4 Binderholz GmbH

6.4.5 CertainTeed Corporation (Saint-Gobain)

6.4.6 Chengdu Onekin Green Building Materials Co.,Ltd

6.4.7 DowDuPont

6.4.8 Forbo International SA

6.4.9 GreenFiber LLC

6.4.10 Interface Inc.

6.4.11 Kingspan Group

6.4.12 LafargeHolcim

6.4.13 Novagard Solutions Inc.

6.4.14 Owens Corning

6.4.15 PPG Industries Inc.

6.4.16 RedBuilt, LLC

6.4.17 Reward Wall Systems Inc. (Fox Blocks)

6.4.18 Sika AG

6.4.19 Soben International Eco Ltd

6.4.20 Structurlam Mass Timber Corporation

6.4.21 ZinCo

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Declining Cost of Green Buildings Over Time

7.2 Increasing Awareness about Recycled Construction

