Green Cement Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Green Cement Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Green Cement market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Green Cement market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand from Residential Industry

– Rising number of building codes and policies mandating energy-efficient structures have led to the growth of green cement in the residential sector.

– For instance, the new energy code in Canada demands continuous below-grade insulations in residential structures coatings in recent times. Emerging economies, such as India, too are witnessing a strong demand for green cement.

– With the increasing demand for sustainable products and enactment of stringent carbon emission regulations, emphasis on developing zero waste regions is increasing.

– Additionally, in North America, owing to stringent regulations of the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regarding GHG emissions and accelerating consumer demand for clean energy source.

– Furthermore, growing awareness among consumers, especially in developed nations, regarding the energy benefits associated with green homes, is expected to drive the green cement market in the residential sector over the forecast period.

United States to Dominate the Demand in North America Region

– The demand for new homes in the United States has been increasing consistently, since the past few years, owing to the growing population and rising consumer incomes in the country.

– With the growing trend of multi-family building, and rise in migration to cities, the US Census Bureau has been providing more permits for the construction of new residential buildings.

– Reduction in the average household sizes has also been a driving factor for the growth of new home constructions in the United States, with single-family housings growing at a rapid rate.

– The United States leads the North American cement market, primarily due to the various certifications and tax incentives offered in these regions for green buildings.

– Moreover, the aforementioned factors along with the growing focus on green buildings are providing opportunities for the green cement used in the construction sector at a healthy rate, during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Green Cement Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Favorable Government Policies for Green Buildings

4.1.2 Increasing Concern on GHG Emissions from Cement Production

4.1.3 Abundance Availability of Raw Materials, such as Fly Ash

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Iconoclastic Nature of Construction Market

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Fly Ash-based

5.1.2 Slag-based

5.1.3 Limestone-based

5.1.4 Silica fume-based

5.1.5 Other Products

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Residential

5.2.2 Non-residential

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Italy

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 LafargeHolcim Ltd

6.4.2 Navrattan Blue Crete Industries Pvt. Ltd

6.4.3 Kiran Global Chems Limited

6.4.4 Ecoplus Cement & Steel

6.4.5 UltraTech Cement Ltd

6.4.6 Jidong Mechanical and Electrical Equipment Co. Ltd

6.4.7 HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG

6.4.8 Taiheiyo Cement Corporation

6.4.9 Votorantim Cimentos

6.4.10 Ecocem

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Encouraging Performance of HBC (High Belite Cement) in China

7.2 Continuous R&D by Major Cement Companies

