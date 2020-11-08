Green IT Services Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Green IT Services Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Green IT Services market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Green IT also called as green computing is the study where the resources are used in an efficient way. It helps the manufactures and encourages IT departments (in government, BFSI, Industrial, and others) to produce environment-friendly products and to consider more to virtualization, power management, and proper recycling habits.

Market Overview:

The green IT services market was valued at USD 9.16 billion in 2018, and it is projected to reach a value of USD 16.63 billion by the end of 2024, at a CAGR of 10.47% during the forecast period (2019-2024). The use of sustainable sources has been a widely adopted trend as the enormous cost-savings and optimization of the resources have proved to be a favoring factor for the industry.

– The growing emphasis on reducing carbon footprints and the growing need for eco-friendly services are pushing the growth of green IT services. Companies around the world have started improving the efficiencies of operations. The need to reduce wastage, efficiently utilize resources and reduce carbon footprints warrants the deployment of innovative and sustainable solutions.

– Due to the increase in environmental conditions and carbon footprints the companies and government have started to control and to improve the condition by the deployment of IT solutions which acts as a driver to green IT services market.

– However, the high initial costs of such services are limiting the growth of this market. Many companies and organizations have limited or no budgets for green IT resources. Major Key Players:

IBM Corporation

Accenture PLC

Johnson Controls

SAP SE

Schneider Electric SE

Enablon S.A.

Accuvio Sustainability Software

Dakota Software