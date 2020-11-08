Green IT Services Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Green IT Services Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Green IT Services market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Green IT also called as green computing is the study where the resources are used in an efficient way. It helps the manufactures and encourages IT departments (in government, BFSI, Industrial, and others) to produce environment-friendly products and to consider more to virtualization, power management, and proper recycling habits.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Application in IT and Telecom to Drive the Green IT Service Market
– The use of green IT services is expected to grow in the IT and Telecom industry as the number of start-ups and organizations is growing rapidly. Information technology and the telecom industry are among the leading industries utilizing the green IT services in the recent past.
– Since there is a large presence of users at social media platforms the internet traffic has elevated with significant growth and because of that storage and cloud space has to be updated with the installation of high capacity powerful servers replacing the old outdated servers. Green IT services come into the role which can utilize the same old disposing of computers products and using them in an environment-friendly manner.
– The telecom industry has recorded strong growth over the last few decades, aided by growing adoption in developing regions. They provide support for telephone systems, cabling, installation and repair, fault tracing, and survey services. Also, they make sure that the quality of the wiring installation will be longlasting and less hazardous and to replace old ones.
North America to Have Higher Market Share
– The rapidly evolving market in the North American region has a diverse group of providers for green IT services, which is led by major software and service players also the government have issued norms that promotes the practice of green IT services.
– For instance, Johnson Controls helped establish energy performance contracting in 1983 and has implemented more than 3,000 performance contracts in North America alone.
– Johnson Controls facility audits to identify opportunities to improve the efficiency of the building envelope, lighting, HVAC, power management, water, and other systems.
– In North America, with the environmental regulations, rising energy costs, expanding data centers, are some of the challenges that drive the energy efficient and sustainable infrastructure to build green infrastructure which gives different approach for the entire infrastructure. Green IT services, help the systems to reduce costs, alleviate operational issues and prepare for the rapidly emerging regulatory environment.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Green IT Services Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Environmental Concerns and Growing Focus on Reducing Carbon Footprints
4.3.2 Strengthening Government Regulations
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Managing Variable Energy and Resource Demands
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Software
5.1.2 Services
5.2 By End-user Vertical
5.2.1 Government
5.2.2 BFSI
5.2.3 IT & Telecom
5.2.4 Industrial
5.2.5 Healthcare
5.2.6 Other End-user Verticals
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 IBM Corporation
6.1.2 Accenture PLC
6.1.3 Johnson Controls
6.1.4 SAP SE
6.1.5 Schneider Electric SE
6.1.6 Enablon S.A.
6.1.7 Accuvio Sustainability Software
6.1.8 Dakota Software
6.1.9 Enviance Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
