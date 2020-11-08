Gunshot Detection Systems Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The "Gunshot Detection Systems Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report.
Scope of the Report:
A gunshot detection system is a system that detects and conveys the location of gunfire or any other weapon fire with the help of acoustic, optical, or any other type of sensors, as well as a combination of these sensors.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Outdoor Gunshot Detection Systems Segment projected to grow at a High Pace
The gunshot detection systems market has been classified into indoor and outdoor. In 2018, the outdoor segment accounted for a major share. However, the indoor segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is primarily due to the increasing incidences of shootings at school premises in the past couple of years, which will likely force such institutions to increase their perimeter security by installing indoor gunshot detection systems during the forecast period.
Europe expected to see the highest growth
Although Europe has much stricter regulations in terms of gun ownership, there were many incidents of mass shooting since 2015 in European countries. Russia, Ukraine, France, and Germany experienced higher injuries due to mass shootings in 2016. Several Law Enforcement agencies across Europe have plans to procure and install these advanced systems to enhance the security of their respective cities.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Gunshot Detection Systems Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Product Type
5.1.1 Indoor
5.1.2 Outdoor
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Defense
5.2.1.1 Acoustic
5.2.1.1.1 Vehicle (Ground and Aerial)
5.2.1.1.2 Fixed/ Ground Installation
5.2.1.1.3 Other Acoustic Applications
5.2.1.2 Optical
5.2.1.2.1 Vehicle (Ground and Aerial)
5.2.1.2.2 Fixed/ Ground Installation
5.2.2 Homeland/Law Enforcement
5.2.2.1 Acoustic
5.2.2.2 Optical
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East
5.3.5 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Raytheon Company
6.4.2 Rheinmetall AG
6.4.3 Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd
6.4.4 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
6.4.5 Thales Group
6.4.6 ShotSpotter
6.4.7 ACOEM Group
6.4.8 QinetiQ
6.4.9 CILAS
6.4.10 Databuoy Corporation
6.4.11 Information System Technologies Inc.
6.4.12 Louroe Electronics
6.4.13 Safety Dynamics, Inc.
6.4.14 Microflown AVISA
6.4.15 ASELSAN AS
6.4.16 Elbit Systems Ltd.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
