Gypsum Board Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Gypsum Board Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Gypsum Board market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244133

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Gypsum Board market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244133

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Investments in the Construction Sector in Emerging Economies of Asia-Pacific

– The construction sector in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific has been growing rapidly.

– The housing authorities of Hong Kong launched a number of measures to push-start the construction of low-cost housing. The authorities projected a capital expenditure of HKD 23,923 million in construction, in its proposed budget for 2018-19, i.e., 7% higher than the budget allotted for the fiscal year 2017, in order to construct more affordable apartments.

– The China New Urbanization project 2014-2020 has also been initiated by the government, in order to provide social housing to migrants, as well as, expand the existing urban facilities in major cities.

– Similarly, the Indian construction sector is growing at a tremendous rate (approximately 7-8%), with urbanization projects and new construction activities, such as bridges, dams, roads, railways (metro rails), urban infrastructures, buildings, and others.

– The 100% FDI in the construction sector has also supported the industry growth and the government initiative ‘Housing for All by 2022’ is supporting the new construction activities in the country.

– In addition, the country is likely to witness an investment of around USD 1.3 trillion in housing, over the next seven years, during which, the country is likely to witness the construction of 60 million new homes. The availability of affordable housing is expected to rise around 70% by 2024 in India.

North America to Dominate the Market

The North American region dominated the global market share in 2018. More than 97% of the structures constructed in the United States required gypsum board. With the growing trend of multi-family building, and rise in migration to cities, the US Census Bureau has been providing more permits for the construction of new residential buildings. For instance, in 2015, 41% of the permits were issued for the construction of multi-family residence, by the US Census Bureau.

Canada’s commercial and residential sectors are witnessing significant growth rates, majorly driven by government initiatives and rising immigration in the country. The consumer expenditure in Canada has increased by a margin of almost 3% in 2017, over 2016, thus, increasing the demand for remodeling of houses, which is boosting the gypsum board market in the country. Non-residential growth is expected to jump by almost 6% in 2018, after the 1% growth in 2017. This growth is attributed to Canada’s transition to a more high-tech, service-based economy, from an economy based on natural resources.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244133

Gypsum Board Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Investments in Construction Sector in Emerging Economies of Asia-Pacific

4.1.2 Repair Activities in Developed Nations

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Prone to Water Damage

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Wall Board

5.1.2 Ceiling Board

5.1.3 Pre-decorated Board

5.2 Thickness

5.2.1 1/2-inch

5.2.2 5/8-inch

5.2.3 Other Thicknesses

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Residential Sector

5.3.2 Institutional Sector

5.3.3 Industrial Sector

5.3.4 Commercial Sector

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.4.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.2.4 Rest of North America

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 American Gypsum

6.4.2 BGC (Australia) PTY Ltd

6.4.3 USG Corporation (KNAUF)

6.4.4 Beijing New Building Material Public Limited Company (BNBM Group)

6.4.5 Chiyoda Ute Co. Ltd

6.4.6 Continental Building Products

6.4.7 Everest Industries Limited

6.4.8 Georgia-Pacific LLC

6.4.9 Global Gypsum Board Co. LLC (Gypcore)

6.4.10 Jason Plasterboard (Jiaxing) Co. Ltd

6.4.11 PABCO Building Products LLC

6.4.12 LafargeHolcim

6.4.13 Osman Group

6.4.14 Saint-Gobain

6.4.15 USG Boral

6.4.16 Knauf Gips KG

6.4.17 VANS Gypsum

6.4.18 VOLMA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Rapid Growth of Construction Sector

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Horizontal Surface Pumps Market 2020 – Potential Growth Segments with COVID-19 Impact on Industry, Development Opportunities, Dynamics, Leading Players with Size Analysis till 2025

Hemodynamic Monitoring Market 2020 – by Global Growth Prospects, Future Trends, Development Status, Opportunities, Leading Players with Regions Forecast to 2024

Microcredit Market Size Analysis 2020 with Business Boosting Technologies, Forthcoming Growth Rate, Top Regions, Key Players and Investments Opportunities Forecast to 2025

Coloured Concrete Market Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Key Players, Top Regions, Current Industry Trend with Growth Rate, CAGR Status Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Foodservice Market Size 2020 – Top Leading Vendor Analysis by Business Growth Rate, Rapidly Growing Trends, Demand Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share Forecast to 2024

Sterile Bandage Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co

Electronic Design Automation Tools (EDA) Market Size 2020 – Growth Opportunities and Trends, Industry Drivers, Business plans with Share, Competitors Analysis, and Global Revenue Forecast to 2024

Vehicle Electrification Market Size Analysis by Latest Trends 2020 | Global Industry Growth Factors, Revenue, CAGR Status, Leading Key Players Update, Business Share by Regions Forecast to 2026

Galvanized Steel Wire Market Size Forecast Report 2020 Global Market Growth, Business Share, Trends, Revenue and Demands Research Report 2026

Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software Market Top Companies, New Business Developments Analysis 2020 Competitive Analysis with Global Size, Business Share Forecast till 2025

Commercial Aircraft Wheels Market Growth Opportunities Forecast Analysis 2020 to 2023 | Industry Research with Size, Manufacturers, Latest Trends, Future Scope with COVID-19 Impact

Pressure Washer Trailers Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Global Industry Insights by Top Regions, Key Players, Growth Drivers, CAGR Status, Sales Revenue Forecast to 2026