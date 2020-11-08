Gyroscopes Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Gyroscopes Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Gyroscopes market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Gyroscopes can be defined as sensors used for the measurement of orientation in several devices. Ever since their inception, gyroscopes have evolved considerably, aided by incremental innovations in technology. This has helped them to emerge as one of the most integral components in navigation systems. In terms of technology gyroscopes are divided as MEMS Gyroscope, Fibre Optic Gyroscope(FOG), Ring Laser Gyroscope (RLG), Hemispherical Resonator Gyroscope (HRG), Dynamically Tuned Gyroscope(DTG) & Other Technologies.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Aerospace & Defense is Expected to Hold a Significant Share
– Gyroscopes are basically critical rotation sensing elements which are used in navigation systems specifically for inertial navigation systems (INS), attention and heading reference systems (AHRS) or inertial measurement units (IMUs) for manned and unmanned aircraft, spacecraft, marine vehicles and surface vehicles.
– The ring laser gyro (RLG) helps in rotation measurement. Because of its affordable high performance inertial sensor with the electronics, power supply and sense element, it is easy-to-use this compact unit for aerospace and defense industry.
– A gyrometer as a inertial sensor measures angular rotations. Its vibratory technologies holds exceptional reliability and compactness which is mainly used to stabilize aiming lines on remotely controlled gun turrets and images, and also for avionics, integrated into the artificial horizons of military or civilian aircraft.
– In Canada, the demand for gyroplane aircraft is increasing due to the effective application of gyroscope. According to a report, in Canadian Civil Aircraft Registry, the IFR gyroscopes are being adopted in aerospace industry because of its effective applications.
– Across various other countries, aerospace and defense sectors are expected to signficantly contribute to the market growth.
Asia-Pacific Region to Witness a Significant Growth Rate
– Asia-Pacific is the only region to register a capacity growth in the oil and gas industry, in the recent years. About four new refineries were added in the region, which has added about 750,000 barrels per day, to the global crude oil production.
– For instance, in China, for oil and gas industry, certain kind of gyroscope has been designed for borehole drilling field which has the ability to overcome certain technical difficulties like, monitoring the operating temperature up to 100-degree centigrade. Mostly, inertial devices are more adaptable and better applied in the drilling field.
– Moreover, as Japan is well known as the manufacturing hub of the automobile industry, the new development plan for the driverless vehicle is giving rise to the adoption of gyroscopes.
– Further, the increased enforcement of regulations from countries, such as China, Japan, and South Korea, has encouraged companies to invest in different gyroscopes. Thus, end-user companies are willing to invest in the measurement of orientation in several devices monitoring system for their safety.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Gyroscopes Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Rapid Rise of Unmanned Vehicle in Both Defense and Civilian Applications
4.3.2 Technological Advancements Enabling More Effective Components at a Smaller and Lighter Size
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Substantial Increase in Complexity Challenging the Market Demand
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Technology
5.1.1 MEMS Gyroscope
5.1.2 Fibre Optic Gyroscope(FOG)
5.1.3 Ring Laser Gyroscope (RLG)
5.1.4 Ring Laser Gyroscope (RLG)
5.1.5 Hemispherical Resonating Gyroscope (HRG)
5.1.6 Dynamically Tuned Gyroscopes (DTG)
5.1.7 Other Technologies
5.2 By End-user Vertical
5.2.1 Consumer Electronics
5.2.2 Automotive
5.2.3 Aerospace & Defense
5.2.4 Industrial
5.2.5 Marine
5.2.6 Other End-user Verticals
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Rest of World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Murata Electronics Oy
6.1.2 STMicroelectronics N.V.
6.1.3 Honeywell International Inc.
6.1.4 Analog Devices, Inc.
6.1.5 Robert Bosch GmbH
6.1.6 MEMSIC, Inc.
6.1.7 Systron Donner Inertial
6.1.8 Trimble Navigation Ltd.
6.1.9 MicroStrain, Inc.
6.1.10 Vectornav Technologies LLC
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
