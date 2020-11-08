Gyroscopes Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Gyroscopes Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Gyroscopes market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244132

Scope of the Report:

Gyroscopes can be defined as sensors used for the measurement of orientation in several devices. Ever since their inception, gyroscopes have evolved considerably, aided by incremental innovations in technology. This has helped them to emerge as one of the most integral components in navigation systems. In terms of technology gyroscopes are divided as MEMS Gyroscope, Fibre Optic Gyroscope(FOG), Ring Laser Gyroscope (RLG), Hemispherical Resonator Gyroscope (HRG), Dynamically Tuned Gyroscope(DTG) & Other Technologies.

Market Overview:

The global gyroscopes market was valued at USD 2137.65 million in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD 2773.71 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.44%, during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. The gyroscope technology has witnessed huge amount of innovations in the last decade with the introduction of MEMS-based gyroscopes. The accuracy and efficiency of the gyroscopes have also improved as multi-axis gyroscopes are more accurate due to digital integration.

– Increasing demand for satisfactory performance of INS has influenced technological innovations in gyroscopes. The aviation industry, which is the key consumer of INS systems, has played a major role in the market growth and is expected to be a key driver for the global market.

– Rapidly growing adoption of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in the defense and commercial sector has been identified to be a major driver in the market. Besides, technological innovations, as a result of increasing investments in the market, are ensuing in higher performance and lower costs. This is expanding the market for gyroscope systems in several industries, driving the growth of the market.

– However, increasing manufacturing complexity and costs involved in the industry are hampering the growth of the market as several industries. Major Key Players:

Murata Electronics Oy

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Honeywell International Inc.

Analog Devices, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

MEMSIC, Inc.

Systron Donner Inertial

Trimble Navigation Ltd.

MicroStrain, Inc.