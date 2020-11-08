Hafnium Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “Hafnium Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Hafnium market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
This report studies the global Hafnium market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand from the Aerospace Industry
– Increasing usage of hafnium as a superalloy in the aerospace industry, primarily due to its high thermal stability in both compound and metallic forms, is driving the market, globally.
– Hafnium superalloys are primarily used in jet/rocket engines. Hafnium constitutes about 10% of the composition in niobium-based alloy used for rocket engine nozzles. It is considered irreplaceable in the MAR M 247 superalloy, used in the hot part of jet engines (turbine blades and vanes).
– Hafnium’s stability and strength at high temperatures, in both metallic and compound forms, make it ideal for several aerospace applications. It is generally used in the alloy form in combination with other metals, such as iron, niobium, tantalum, and titanium.
– Hafnium diboride (HfB2) is used for ultra-high-temperature ceramics or coatings, for components in NASA atmospheric re-entry modules.
– The demand for new aircraft is increasing globally, and the aerospace industry is aiming to introduce innovative solutions to improve manufacturing time and save costs. Thus, hafnium superalloys are gaining popularity, in terms of increasing fuel efficiency.
United States to Dominate the Market
The United States accounted for the largest share of the market, consuming a share of around 27.4% of the global market, in 2018. The United States is the world’s largest and most powerful economy. Owing to the increasing demand from nuclear reactors, the aerospace industry, industrial turbines, etc., the demand for hafnium has rapidly increased in the past few years. The United States is one of the largest producers of nuclear power in the world. The country has 60 commercial nuclear power plants, with 98 operating nuclear reactors in 30 states. Additionally, surging demand for hafnium from other applications in the country is driving the market.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
