Hair Care Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
Scope of the Report:
The hair care market includes shampoo, conditioner, hair oil, hair spray, and others. The other hair care products include hair mask, hair gel, hair serum, color, and various heat protective products. The market is segmented by distribution channel, which includes supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, convenience stores, and online retail stores. Other retail stores include drug stores, salons, etc.
Market Overview:
Growing Demand for Organic Hair Care Products
The high demand for natural ingredients has been quite evident in the market studied, which has led to the majority of companies launching products with nature-inspired ingredients, such as plant-inspired and premium botanical ingredients. Among the organic hair care product types, such as conditioners and shampoos, serums and oils, and styling, the former holds a majority of the share in the global organic hair care market, owing to its wide usage. Furthermore, anti-dandruff organic hair oils are expected to register a robust growth over the forecast period. The demand for organic hair care products in Western Europe is expected to increase at a substantial rate. Moreover, the growing personal care industry is expected to boost the market in Latin America.
Asia-Pacific Dominated the Hair Care Market
China is the second largest market for hair care products worldwide, only after the United States. In APAC, the country holds the largest market share, and is expected to hold its position during the forecast period. It has the potential to become the largest market of hair care products over the next five to ten years. The usage of premium hair care products is most prevalent in tier one megacities, with increasing penetration in China’s inland tier two and tier three cities. This is further likely to increase with the growing middle class and consumption of consumer products. The increasing internet penetration and push of e-commerce companies to attract consumers is driving the sales from e-commerce in the Asia-Pacific region, while sales from the physical retail channel continues to dominate the market.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Hair Care Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3.3 Threats of New Entrants
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Product and Services
4.3.5 Competitive Rivarly In the Industry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Hair Spray
5.1.2 Conditioner
5.1.3 Shampoo
5.1.4 Hair Oil
5.1.5 Other Types
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Hypermarket/Supermarket
5.2.2 Specialty Store
5.2.3 Online Stores
5.2.4 Convenience Stores
5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 Italy
5.3.2.3 Spain
5.3.2.4 United Kingdom
5.3.2.5 France
5.3.2.6 Russia
5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 India
5.3.3.2 China
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 Rest Of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 UAE
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Key Strategies
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 SHISEIDO GROUP
6.4.2 JOHNSON & JOHNSON
6.4.3 UNILEVER CORPORATION
6.4.4 AMWAY CORPORATION
6.4.5 ORIFLAME COSMETICS AG
6.4.6 Procter & Gamble Co.
6.4.7 L’Oreal SA
6.4.8 Revlon Inc.
6.4.9 Kao corporation
6.4.10 Beiersdorf AG
7 MARKET INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
