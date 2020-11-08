Hair Oil Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
Scope of the Report:
The global hair oil market is segmented based on product type, application, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product type, the hair oil market is segmented into coconut oil, almond oil, argan oil, and others and by distribution channel. Based on distribution channel, market is segmented into specialty stores, drug stores/pharmacies, supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, and other distribution channels. In addition, coconut oil has antibacterial properties and nutrients, responsible for ideal hair and scalp protection from bacteria/protozoan/viral infections. Argan oil has numerous benefits when applied on hair. Argan oil is often used for hair treatment. It is extremely beneficial for hair and scalp, and also used as a conditioner. Moreover, it is considered as an excellent agent for taming frizz and promoting shine and gloss, as well as softer hair.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Argan Oil Gaining Popularity in Hair Oil Market
Argan oil is widely used in western countries in hair care as it moisturizes hair and acts as conditioner and softener for skin and hair. Argan oil is now used across the globe for a variety of culinary, cosmetic and medicinal applications however the usage in skin care and hair care segments are growing at a faster pace. The various phenolic compounds in argan oil fatty acids and a variety of phenolic compounds. The majority of the fat content of argan oil comes from oleic and linoleic acid. Additionally, argan oil which is a rich source of vitamin E, is widely used for healthy hair. This vitamin also has powerful antioxidant properties are likely responsible for most of its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory capacities. Other compounds present in argan oil, such as Coenzyme (CoQ10), melatonin and plant sterols, also play a role in its antioxidant capacity.
Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Regions
Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the hair oil market. India is one of the leading markets for hair oil in the Asia-Pacific region. India Hair Oil Market Growing Strongly. Coconut oil segment is the most famous one across the country especially in Sothern India. Coconut-based oils were dominated by Marico’s Parachute, Bajaj and Dabur are traditionally focused on almond and amla, respectively. As there have been constant rise in the population of the country, the demand of daily essential commodities is observed to be increasing during the forecast period, and so is demand for hair oils. With hair oil having one of the highest market penetrations at 90%, most companies had been playing to their strengths so far.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Hair Oil Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Coconut Oil
5.1.2 Almond Oil
5.1.3 Argan Oil
5.1.4 Others
5.2 By Distribution Channel
5.2.1 Speciality Stores
5.2.2 Drug Stores/Pharmacies
5.2.3 Supermarket/Hypermarkets
5.2.4 Convenience Stores
5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Russia
5.3.2.6 Spain
5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 India
5.3.3.2 China
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 South Korea
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Market Share Analysis
6.2 Most Active Companies
6.3 Most Adopted Strategies
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Dabur
6.4.2 Marico Limited
6.4.3 Bajaj Corp Ltd
6.4.4 Emami Group
6.4.5 L’Oreal SA
6.4.6 Unilever
6.4.7 Henkel AG & CO. KGAA
6.4.8 Bio Veda Action Research Co.
6.4.9 MorrocanOil
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
