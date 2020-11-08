Hair Oil Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Hair Oil Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Hair Oil market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The global hair oil market is segmented based on product type, application, distribution channel, and region. In terms of product type, the hair oil market is segmented into coconut oil, almond oil, argan oil, and others and by distribution channel. Based on distribution channel, market is segmented into specialty stores, drug stores/pharmacies, supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, and other distribution channels. In addition, coconut oil has antibacterial properties and nutrients, responsible for ideal hair and scalp protection from bacteria/protozoan/viral infections. Argan oil has numerous benefits when applied on hair. Argan oil is often used for hair treatment. It is extremely beneficial for hair and scalp, and also used as a conditioner. Moreover, it is considered as an excellent agent for taming frizz and promoting shine and gloss, as well as softer hair.

Market Overview:

The global hair oil market is forecasted to reach USD 3.9 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 4.78% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Rising demand for natural and organic haircare products encouraged women to spend more on organic haircare products and hair oils, such as shampoos, conditioner, and serums. The growing popularity of brands whose primary purpose is maintaining natural hair growth is expected to drive the market’s growth. Rising inclination toward origin-specific ingredients and free-from formulations are expected to augment the market’s growth. The organized retail outlets are maximizing market share by attracting consumers on the basis of competitive pricing schemes and by offering product varieties. The retail outlets are offering a new shopping experience to consumers by providing comfort and convenience of shopping along with great-value. Major Key Players:

Dabur

Marico Limited

Bajaj Corp Ltd

Emami Group

L’Oreal SA

Unilever

Henkel AG & CO. KGAA

Bio Veda Action Research Co.