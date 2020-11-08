Hazardous Location Motor Starters Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Hazardous Location Motor Starters Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Hazardous Location Motor Starters market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The hazardous location motor starters market is growing due to technological advancements in the industry, which have led to growth in the manufacturing of explosion proof motor starters. They are used in hazardous locations where the concentration of flammable gas vapors and dust is high, with applications such as coal preparation plants, oil refineries, and chemical storages.

Market Overview:

The hazardous location motor starters market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.25% over the forecast period (2019-2024). Major offshore oil & gas developments, new oil discoveries coupled with growing focus towards deepwater drilling activities and rising expenditures in the water & wastewater industry are the major opportunities for the market to grow in the future.

– Due to technological advancements, the need for integrated servo and brushless explosion-proof motors has increased owing to the growing robotic and automation technologies in industries. Majority of these robotics and automation activities are carried out in potentially explosive atmospheres, which are driving the market.

– Growing demand for instruments used for protection against thermal overload is driving the market as Instantaneous over-current is usually the result of fault conditions. Bimetallic overload relay and time overcurrent relay are the motor protection relay which are used in high voltage area and provide various features such as short circuit protection, locked rotor protection, etc.

– The major restraints faced by the market are related to the manufacturing of starters as they cant withstand the most unlikely of weather conditions and corrosive environments, which gives a challenge to the market. Major Key Players:

Eaton Corporation

Emerson Industrial Automation

WEG Industries

Rockwell Automation

R. Stahl, Inc.

Heatrex, Inc

Schneider Electric

Siemens

ABB Group