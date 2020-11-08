Hazardous Location Motor Starters Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The “Hazardous Location Motor Starters Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Hazardous Location Motor Starters market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The hazardous location motor starters market is growing due to technological advancements in the industry, which have led to growth in the manufacturing of explosion proof motor starters. They are used in hazardous locations where the concentration of flammable gas vapors and dust is high, with applications such as coal preparation plants, oil refineries, and chemical storages.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Explosion Proof Motor in Coal Production to Drive the Market Growth
– Growing dependency on coal production is triggering the growth of several coal plants in the world, which are driving the market. Eliminating the presence of potential sources of ignition, and providing appropriate equipment, all machinery and electrical equipment inside the enclosed coal storage area or structure are approved for use in hazardous locations are provided with spark-proof motors or explosion proof motors which is being assigned a temperature code (T code).
– Flame proof motors which is a part of explosion proof motors are designed for operation in coal mines endangered by the explosion of the methane and coal dust in the spaces (zones one and two) where explosive mixtures of combustible gases and steams of liquid with air occurs.
– Dust ignition proof motor is designed to exclude hazardous materials and prevent dust explosions. ABB offers a wide range of dust ignition proof motors and with Ex t motors, any explosion transmission of dust is prevented in the coal preparation.
– The explosion-proof enclosure used in U.S. coal mines complies with the applicable design requirements of 30 CFR 18, subpart B. It is able to contain internal explosions of methane-air mixtures without undergoing damage or excessive distortion of its walls or covers, without causing an ignition of a surrounding methane-air mixture.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth in Future
– The Asia-Pacific motor starters market is expected to observe a substantial growth in the near future, determined by the discovery of new oil & gas reserves in this region.
– A large amount of mergers & acquisitions in the region have led to an enormous amount of drilling and exploration activities in hazardous locations. This has further boosted the demand for motors and motor starters market in this region.
– Asia-Pacific is likely to emerge as a demand center for soft starters, which is use in the motor for protection and due to the increase in industrialization in the region’s emerging economies, such as India and China, there will be high growth of the motor starter in various applications.
– India has one of the world’s largest refinery complexes in Jamnagar, owned by Reliance group, which is growing the market by the need for safety and explosion-proof motors.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Hazardous Location Motor Starters Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Explosion-proof Devices
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Manufacturing of Starters Withstanding Weather Conditions
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT
6 MARKET SEGMENTATION
6.1 By Type of Motor Starter
6.1.1 Low Voltage
6.1.2 Full Voltage
6.1.3 Manual Motor Starter
6.1.4 Magnetic Motor Starter
6.1.5 Other Types of Motor Starters
6.2 By Class
6.2.1 Class I
6.2.2 Class II
6.2.3 Class III
6.3 By Division
6.3.1 Division 1
6.3.2 Division 2
6.4 By Zone
6.4.1 Zone 0
6.4.2 Zone 1
6.4.3 Zone 21
6.4.4 Zone 2
6.4.5 Zone 22
6.5 By Application
6.5.1 Paint Storage Areas
6.5.2 Coal Preparation Plants
6.5.3 Sewage Treatment Plants
6.5.4 Oil Refineries
6.5.5 Chemical Storage and Handling Facilities
6.5.6 Grain Elevators
6.5.7 Petrochemical Facilities/Oil Rigs
6.5.8 Other Applications
6.6 Geography
6.6.1 North America
6.6.2 Europe
6.6.3 Asia-Pacific
6.6.4 Latin America
6.6.5 Middle East & Africa
7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
7.1 Company Profiles
7.1.1 Eaton Corporation
7.1.2 Emerson Industrial Automation
7.1.3 WEG Industries
7.1.4 Rockwell Automation
7.1.5 R. Stahl, Inc.
7.1.6 Heatrex, Inc
7.1.7 Schneider Electric
7.1.8 Siemens
7.1.9 ABB Group
7.1.10 GE Industrial Solutions (ABB Group)
8 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
