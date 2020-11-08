Healthcare EDI Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Healthcare EDI Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Healthcare EDI market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Electronic data interchange (EDI) can be defined as a structured way to transmit data between computer systems, governed by agreed standards. EDI document has a standardized format, which ensures that data can be quickly interpreted on both sides. In healthcare, the majority of data management was done manually and ad-hoc, where protecting and securing healthcare information is a major concern. To speed up the healthcare data transfers and accessibility at the national and global levels, EDI is an important modality to invest in.

The healthcare EDI market is expected to register a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period (2014 – 2024).

Healthcare electronic data interchange (EDI) can be defined as a structured method to transmit healthcare data between computer and data management systems. Recent government initiatives supporting healthcare resulting in efforts and concerns regarding adopting EDI systems, especially in the developed as well as emerging countries, are the biggest drivers of the healthcare EDI market. Management, processing, and transfer of the healthcare data, such as patient credentials, medication, and diagnostic data, and emergency service records have previously been a resource-intensive and time-consuming task. However, following the digitalization, EDI has helped to manage this huge amount of data in a systematic, efficient, and accessible manner.

Moreover, other factors, such as the emergence of Big Data analytics, favorable policy implementation, and the initiatives and incentive programs launched by different organizations to promote healthcare IT, are also driving the growth of the market. Major Key Players:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Cognizant

Emdeon Inc.

GE Healthcare

McKesson Corporation

Optum Inc.

Quadax Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

SSI Group Inc.