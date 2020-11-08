Heavy-duty Tire Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Heavy-duty Tire Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Heavy-duty Tire market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244117

Scope of the Report:

The ongoing demand for construction of smart cities across the world and various mega constructions, particularly in developing countries, increasing investment in R&D projects, and the launch of new technologies may increase the demand for the market studied. The includes

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244117

Key Market Trends:

Construction Machinery Tires are Dominating Other Heavy-duty Tires

The demand for construction machinery, such as cranes, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, excavators, telescopic handlers, forklifts, and backhoes is predominantly being driven by increasing volume of construction projects and expanding construction budgets, especially in the developing countries across the globe over the last five years. This is driving the construction machinery tires market. Continued economic growth in a number of developed and developing nations, coupled with attractive financing conditions on the back of low-interest rates, are expected to boost average global construction industry revenues, which will, in turn, propel the growth of the construction machinery market.

Asia-Pacific and North America are expected to be the leading geographies for construction output. Continuing on the previous trends, China is expected to reflect a strong demand, mainly in the country’s transport infrastructure segment. In the United States and Canada, a healthy residential market and a pickup in commercial construction activity are expected to drive the growth for construction machinery.

Asia-Pacific is Leading the Heavy-duty Tire Market

Asia-Pacific is leading the geography and holding more than half of the market share. China is the central hub for business across industries, as well as one of the fastest growing economies in the world. The demand for materials like coal, iron ore, gold, and copper is increasing in the country. As a result, the demand for mining truck tires has gone up as well. In addition, investments in the mining sector are expected to serve as a good opportunity for heavy-duty tire manufacturers, as the country started experiencing recovery in mining production, with the help of advanced technologies, since 2016. The increase in the mining production is likely to propel demand for new construction machinery in fields, by replacing old machinery, which is further fuelling the mining tires demand.

India has emerged as one of the leading manufacturing and consumption hubs of OTR tires, primarily in the agriculture and mining segments. Currently, the Indian heavy-duty tire market is quite competitive and highly concentrated, mainly catered to by top players. There has been a noticeable change in the technological upgradations that the Indian industry has adopted. The construction and mining segments hold a significant market share of heavy-duty tire sales in the country. Agriculture is the biggest segment for OTR tires, owing to an increased rate of tractor penetration in Indian rural regions. The growing demand for construction equipment in earthmoving, material handling, and concrete mixing, is expected to fuel India’s construction machinery tire market over the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244117

Heavy-duty Tire Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Vehicle Type

5.1.1 Construction Machinery

5.1.2 Mining Machinery

5.1.3 Agricultural Machinery

5.1.4 Industrial Vehicles

5.2 End-user Type

5.2.1 OEM

5.2.2 Aftermarket

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 South Africa

5.3.4.4 Other Countries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Bridgestone Corporation

6.3.2 Continental Tires

6.3.3 Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT)

6.3.4 Michelin

6.3.5 Titan Tire Corporation

6.3.6 Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd

6.3.7 Trelleborg AB

6.3.8 The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

6.3.9 JK Tyre & Industries Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 DISCLAIMER

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Energy Efficient Elevators Market Share Analysis 2020 – Top Companies, Business Growth with Size, Trends, Demand Status, Companies Overview with COVID-19 Post Impact Forecast to 2025

Fire-retarding Wood Market Size and Global Trends 2020 | Growth Factors, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, and Business Share Forecast to 2026

Portable Air-Conditioner Market 2020 – Global Industry SWOT Analysis, Future Growth Predictions, Demand and Development Status, Business Size with Key Players Forecast to 2024

Polypropylene Thermoplastic Vulcanizate Market Size by Future Scope 2020 | Global Industry Revenue, Share, Future Demand Status, Growth Segmentations Analysis by Regions Forecast to 2026

Nutraceutical Packaging Market Size by Impressive Growth Rate 2020 – Business Size, Global Share, Industry Overview by Future Plans, Top Key Players Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Artesian Cement Market Growth Opportunities by Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis by Key Players 2020 to 2026 Report by Industry Research.co

Smart Headphones Market Size 2020 | Global Manufacturers with Forthcoming Developments, Regional Overview, Growth Analysis by Key Findings, Demand Status Forecast to 2025

Departmental Picture Archiving & Communication System (PACS) Market Growth Factors by Latest Developments 2020 | Future Demand Status, Business Strategies, Opportunities, Trends, Industry Size and Share Forecast to 2026

Hovercraft Market 2020–Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast 2026

Wound Care Dressing Market Size 2020 Growth Factors, Increasing Demand Status with Top Key Players, Industry Share Forecast to 2025 – Industry Research.co

Laser Distance Meter Market Growth Prospects of Key Players 2020 – Business Size with COVID-19 Impact, Share Analysis with Upcoming Trends, and Challenges Forecast to 2023

Cell Phone Loudspeakers Market Share 2020 – Global Manufacturers with Regional Analysis, Manufacturing Size, Growth Insights, Key Opportunities till 2024 – Industry Research.co