Helium Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Helium Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Helium market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Helium market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Electronics Industry to Drive the Market Growth

– The electronics and semiconductor industry is a significant consumer of helium. Helium is used as the sleeve in rods that create LCD screens. It is also used as a protective gas for flushing vessels, during the processing of semiconductor chips, and as a cooling gas during the growth of silicon crystals.

– Helium is also considered vital for the manufacturing of optic fiber cables, as the presence of helium in the atmosphere prevents bubble trapping inside the fiber cables. Hard drives are filled with helium, in order to achieve large amounts of disks and high data storage capacity.

– Due to the increasing focus on the adoption of small size, the use of semiconductor chips or integrated circuits is increasing at a high rate, not only for the computers and smartphones but also for memory chips and image sensors.

– The mass production of electronic devices in Taiwan, China, and India is responsible for the high demand for helium in the region. Moreover, the Chinese government is aiming to raise up to USD 31.5 billion, to invest in domestic chip companies, in order to build a world-class semiconductor industry, which is likely to further propel the growth of the helium market.

North America to Dominate the Market

North America accounted for the largest share of the market, with the United States alone consuming a share of more than 33% of the global market (more than the entire Asia-Pacific region). The United States is the world’s largest and most powerful economy. In terms of size, the electronics market in the United States is the largest market. Owing to the rapid pace of innovation in the advancement of technology and R&D activities in the electronics industry, there is a high demand for newer and faster electronic products. Owing to the usage of advance technology, the increasing number of R&D centers, and rising demand from consumers, the helium market is expected to grow over the forecast period. The United States expenditure in healthcare stood at USD 3.48 trillion in 2017, and is further expected to increase in 2018. The increasing geriatric population and the increasing requirement for medical facilities for the treatment of chronic diseases have been supporting the growth of the healthcare sector, as well as the consumption of helium in the country, over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

