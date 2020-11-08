Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN) Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244111

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244111

Key Market Trends:

Electric Insulation to Drive the Market Growth

– Hexagonal boron nitride has excellent electrical resistant properties, even in high-temperature conditions, and maintains its lubricating capability.

– The product has the same type of layer structure as graphite, and provides a very good lubrication/mold-release characteristic.

– While graphite is highly active, easily reacts with metals/oxides, and has electrical conductivity, hexagonal boron nitride has electrical insulation, as well as chemical/thermal stability, and is stable up to approximately 3000°C in an inert atmosphere.

– Hexagonal boron nitride is used as an electrical insulator in electronics as a substrate for semiconductors, microwave, transparent windows, seals, electrodes, and catalyst in fuel cell and batteries. It is used as a filler for insulation and heat radiation material.

– According to the Mordor Intelligence study, electrical insulation application is the highest growing segment, due to the increasing demand for insulating materials from the industries involved in high power electronic operations.

Asia-Pacific Region to Lead the Market

In 2017, Asia-Pacific dominated the market studied, and is expected to witness the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period, followed by the Middle East & Africa. The rising demand from countries, such as China, India, Japan, etc. For instance, the increasing oil and gas sector and nuclear industry applications in the country have increased the potential market for industrial lubricants, which, in turn, is expected to provide a bright outlook for HBN in the coming years, owing to better high-temperature properties that can be used for sintering applications. China is the world’s largest electronics production base, and offers a tough competition to existing upstream producers, like South Korea, Singapore, and Taiwan. Electronic products, such as smartphones, OLED TVs, tablets, etc., have the highest growth in the market in the consumer electronics segment. With the increase in disposable income of the middle-class population, the demand for electronic products is projected to grow in the near future. The demand for glass is expected to increase in the infrastructure, real-estate, and automotive sectors, thereby giving a boost to the demand for hexagonal boron nitride in the country. Thus, with the growth in various end-user industries in the country, the demand for coatings, composites, semiconductors, industrial lubricants, and thermal spray materials is increasing, which, in turn, is estimated to increase the consumption of hexagonal boron nitride over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244111

Hexagonal Boron Nitride (HBN) Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Hexagonal Boron Nitride from High Temperature Paints and Coatings

4.1.2 Increasing Demand from the Electrical and Electronics Sector

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Tubes

5.1.2 Rods

5.1.3 Powder

5.1.4 Gaskets

5.1.5 Plates and Sheets

5.1.6 Other Types

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Coatings/Mold Release/Spray

5.2.2 Electrical Insulation

5.2.3 Composites

5.2.4 Industrial Lubricants

5.2.5 Thermal Spray

5.2.6 Personal Care (including Cosmetics)

5.2.7 Other Applications (including Dental Cements)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 ASEAN Countries

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M Company

6.4.2 American Elements

6.4.3 Denka Company Limit

6.4.4 Henze Boron Nitride Products AG

6.4.5 Höganäs AB

6.4.6 Kennametal Inc.

6.4.7 Mizushima Ferroalloy Co. Ltd

6.4.8 UK Abrasives

6.4.9 Saint-Gobain

6.4.10 SHOWA DENKO KK

6.4.11 GrollTex Inc.

6.4.12 Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

6.4.13 Zibo Sinyo Nitride Materials Co. Ltd

6.4.14 ZYP Coatings Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Demand from the Personal Care Sector, owing to the Requirements in Skincare Products

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Health and Wellness Market Size 2020 – Global Growth Opportunities, Top Countries Data Analysis, Business Boosting Strategies, Revenue Expectation by Share Forecast to 2025

Mandelic Acid Market Size by Growth Scenario 2020 – Trend Analysis, Industry Status by Manufacturers, Business Share, Future Scope and Global Opportunities Forecast to 2026

Disposable Thermometer Market Size 2020 | Global Trends Analysis by Growth Demand, Key Players by Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 – Report by Industry Research.co

M2M Healthcare Market Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Key Players, Top Regions, Current Industry Trend with Growth Rate, CAGR Status Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Active Inventer Market Size Analysis 2020 – Global Industry Scope, Key Players, Top Regions, Current Industry Trend with Growth Rate, CAGR Status Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Sliding Vane Air Motor Market Share, Size 2020 Industry Analysis by Future Demand Status, Global Research, Top Leading player, Upcoming Trends, Region by Forecast to 2025

Foundry Coke Market Size Analysis with Key Findings 2020: Top Players Analysis by Business Growth Rate, Demand Status and Applications Forecast to 2026

Smart Light Bulb Market Growth Status and Industry Size Forecast 2020 – Industry Share, Business Statistics, Future Scope, Regional Segmentation, Supply and Demand Status till 2026

Methyl-2-Cyanoacrylate Market 2020 Global Business Share, Top Manufacturers, Growth Factors, Size, Growth Opportunities, Trends, and Forecast to 2026

Covid-19 Rapid Diagnostic Test Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026

Household Insecticide Market Size 2020 – Top Leading Vendor Analysis by Business Growth Rate, Rapidly Growing Trends, Demand Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share Forecast to 2024

UV Lamp Disinfection Equipment Market by Growth Size Analysis 2020 | Future Trends by Regions, Prominent Players, Global Developments Status, Industry Segments with Business Share Forecast to 2026