High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244109

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244109

Key Market Trends:

Growing Demand from Pipes and Tubes Application

– HDPE pipes and tubes are used in various industry sectors, such as agriculture, sewage and manholes, marine, cold water supply, mining, fire loops, etc.

– In many countries, these HDPE pipes and tubes are used, due to their high performance and strength properties. The pipes and tubes are manufactured under the recognized standards, such as API, ASTM, AWWA, NSF, AGA, EPA, DNR, DOT, CSA, etc.

– There are a number of undergoing projects, which are using HDPE pipes and tubes, in the medium- to large-scale market.

– The water control projects and several new construction projects are using new multi-layer HDPE pipes.

– This may be a new opportunity in the market, since it saves the cost of expensive bedding materials and delivers higher reliability and durability, thus majorly boosting the market during the forecast period.

China is Expected to Dominate the Demand in the Asia-Pacific Region

– China is the largest economy in the entire Asia-Pacific, in terms of GDP. The growth in the country remains high, but is gradually diminishing, as the population is aging, and the economy is rebalancing from investment to consumption, manufacturing to services, and external to internal demand.

– China’s construction industry developed rapidly, due to the central government’s push for infrastructure investment, as a means to sustain economic growth. The country stands to be the world’s largest manufacturing economy, and owing to this, the country’s packaging requirement is huge.

– Despite the volatile growth in the real estate sector, the significant development of rail and road infrastructure by the Chinese government to withstand the expanding industrial and service sectors has resulted in significant growth of the Chinese construction industry in the recent years. As the construction industry is dominated by state-owned enterprises, increased government spending is boosting the industry in the country.

– Moreover, the country witnessed rapid growth in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market in 2018. The growth of the FMCG market was majorly driven by the increased spending on premium and healthier products by the middle-class consumers in the country.

– Furthermore, countries, such as India and Japan, have also been contributing to the growth of the market studied. This is expected to further drive the demand for HDPE market over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244109

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Use of Plastic Pipes as Substituents

4.1.2 Robust Demand from the Packaging Industry

4.1.3 Growing Construction Activities in the Asia-Pacific Region

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Rising Popularity of HDPE in Engineering Applications

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Supply Scenario

4.6 Price Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Pipes and Tubes

5.1.2 Rigid Articles

5.1.3 Sheet and Film

5.1.4 Other Applications

5.2 End-user Industry

5.2.1 Packaging

5.2.2 Transportation

5.2.3 Electrical and Electronics

5.2.4 Building and Construction

5.2.5 Agriculture

5.2.6 Industry and Machinery

5.2.7 Other End-user Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Borealis AG

6.4.2 Braskem

6.4.3 Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

6.4.4 DowDuPont

6.4.5 Exxon Mobil Corporation

6.4.6 Formosa Plastics Corporation

6.4.7 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

6.4.8 INEOS

6.4.9 LG Chem

6.4.10 LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV

6.4.11 PetroChina Company Limited

6.4.12 SABIC

6.4.13 Sinopec

6.4.14 Total SA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Recycling of High-density Polyethylene (HDPE) Films

7.2 Ultra-high Molecular HDPE Gaining Momentum

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Super-precision Bearings Market by Future Growth Rate 2020 – Emerging Trends, New Investments Policy, Development Analysis, Business Challenges, and Regional Outlook by 2025

Potassium Triflate Market Size by Impressive Growth Rate 2020 – Business Size, Global Share, Industry Overview by Future Plans, Top Key Players Forecast to 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co

Automatic Speech Recognition Market Size 2020 | Global Trends Analysis by Growth Demand, Key Players by Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 – Report by Industry Research.co

Enterprise Information Management Market Size by Future Scope 2020 | Global Industry Revenue, Share, Future Demand Status, Growth Segmentations Analysis by Regions Forecast to 2026

Electric Forklift Trucks Market Growth Analysis by Future Trends 2020 – Industry Size by Top Players, Development Plans, Business Share, Revenue and Opportunities till 2026

Business Printer Market Share, Size 2020 Industry Analysis by Future Demand Status, Global Research, Top Leading player, Upcoming Trends, Region by Forecast to 2025

Ceramic Matrix Composites Market 2020: Global Companies by Size, Growth of Manufacturers, Research Findings, and Regional Opportunities Forecast to 2024

Golden Enoki Mushroom Market Future Trends, Growth Factors 2020: Global Opportunities by Leading Countries, Manufacturing Size and Share, Industry Segments by Types and Applications Forecast to 2026

Piston Pumps Market Size 2020 Global Growth, Share by Regions, Demand Status, Latest Trends, Insights and Forecast 2026

Hospital Acoustic Door Market 2020 with Global Industry Size and Share, Future Growth Rate, Leading Players Analysis, Trending Technologies, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026

Tethered Drones Market Size, Share 2020 – Global Demand Status by Growth Analysis, COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Industry, Business Revenue, and Trends Forecast to 2024

3D Medical Implant Market Size and Global Trends 2020 | Growth Factors, Competition Strategies, Revenue Analysis, Forthcoming Developments, and Business Share Forecast to 2026