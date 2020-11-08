High-end Copper Foil Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “High-end Copper Foil Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. High-end Copper Foil market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the global High-end Copper Foil market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Growing Application as a Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Material

– High-end copper foils are often used in the manufacturing of single- and double-sided printed circuit boards (PCBs). PCBs usually consist of a woven glass epoxy base material, which is clad with copper on one side or both sides of the board with varying thickness.

– The copper foils that are used in circuit boards typically vary from 0.0007 and 0.00134 inches in thickness, and have an average weight of 1 oz. per square foot.

– The different classes of copper used in the PCB industries have their own limitation and capabilities. Both, rolled copper and electro-deposited (ED) copper are used during the manufacturing process.

– The development of PCBs offers the electronics industry with a reliable and cost-effective way to interconnect electronic components.

– The demand for printed circuit boards and laminates is proportional to the demand for computers and other sophisticated electronic equipment. The computer components include mainframes, peripherals, mini-computers, terminals, printers, and various add-on devices.

– These are also used in communication devices, military equipment, industrial electronics, scientific and medical instruments, business and educational equipment, tablets, cell phones, mobile radios, electronic warfare apparatus, and guidance control systems.

– With an increase in world population and the increase in disposable incomes of individuals, the demand for these devices is increasing. This, in turn, is increasing the demand for PCBs.

– With the increasing implementation of PCBs in numerous electronic equipment and devices, the demand for high-end copper foils is expected to continue to increase in the coming years.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018, owing to the increasing production activities in countries, including China and India, among others. More than 50% of PCBs are manufactured in China, owing to the huge incentives offered by the government to PCB factories. China is also producing these circuit boards at a very low cost. As a result, many companies across the world are closing their operations. In India, the FAME scheme has been launched by the government to boost the electric vehicles manufacturing, which aims to achieve production of around 7 million EVs (Electric Vehicles) by 2020. The PCB manufacturers in South Korea have advanced technical skills, which is likely to benefit the high-end copper foil market. These manufacturers have won orders for PCB from Apple. TAESUNG is the main company dealing with the manufacturing of PCB for Apple. The aforementioned factors, coupled with government support, are like to contribute to the increasing demand for high-end copper foil consumption in the region, during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

