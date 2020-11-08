Hirsutism Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “Hirsutism Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Hirsutism market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The products tracked in this market include the hair removal treatment methods involved in hirsutism and other such conditions. The products tracked in this report include lasers, epilators, IPLs, hair removal creams/lotions, sprays, and medicines that are used to either temporary remove hair, restrict their growth at a hormonal level, or for slowing down the hair growth at the hair follicle level.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Hair Removal Equipment Segment to Register a Rapid Growth Rate During the Forecast Period
Hair removal equipment, such as laser and intense pulsed light (IPL) equipment, represent the fastest growing segment in the market. These equipment work by damaging the hair follicles, and leave the skin hair free for extended periods of time. Laser hair removal in hirsutism management requires multiple treatment sessions, as the hair can only be removed in the growth phase, known as anagen. The number of sessions depends on the area that has to be treated, along with the thickness of hair and the skin type.
Moreover, the alternative methods of hirsutism management, such as topical creams (including the recently approved eflornithine creams) and plucking, are relatively not as effective as laser hair removal. Consequently, the popularity of laser hair removal is increasing, owing to its better efficacy, as compared to other methods of hirsutism management.
Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Region in the Market
The Asia-Pacific region witnessed growth in cosmetic procedures that are used to remove excessive body hair. Moreover, Japan represents the largest market in terms of revenue in the Asia-Pacific region, primarily due to high awareness and diagnostic rates, along with the acceptance of laser hair removal techniques. Moreover, Japan ranks first in terms of the total number of laser hair removal procedures in the world, which is further contributing to the growth of this market in the Asia-Pacific region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Hirsutism Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Cosmetic and Psychological Problems Associated with Unwanted Hair
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost of Laser Hair Removal Procedures
4.3.2 Paradoxical Hirsutism after Laser Therapy
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Products
5.1.1 Hair Removal Equipment
5.1.2 Topical Hair Removal Products
5.1.3 Other Products
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Mexico
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 United Kingdom
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Italy
5.2.2.5 Spain
5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 Japan
5.2.3.3 India
5.2.3.4 Australia
5.2.3.5 South Korea
5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Middle East & Africa
5.2.4.1 GCC
5.2.4.2 South Africa
5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.2.5 South America
5.2.5.1 Brazil
5.2.5.2 Argentina
5.2.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Ajanta Pharma
6.1.2 Allergan PLC
6.1.3 Alma Lasers Ltd
6.1.4 Alpaya Dermaceuticals
6.1.5 Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Solta Medical Inc.)
6.1.6 Cynosure Inc.
6.1.7 Lumenis Inc.
6.1.8 Nisim Inc.
6.1.9 Sciton Inc.
6.1.10 Wet and Dry Personal Care
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
