Histology and Cytology Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

Histology and Cytology

The “Histology and Cytology Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Histology and Cytology market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

As per the , histology and cytology both come under the scientific medical specialty that is concerned with the diagnosis of diseases and other conditions. Histology is the study of human tissues, including the structure and function whereas cytology is the study of human cells. The respective tests are performed by placing the stained tissue or cell sample under a light microscope or an electron microscope that enable the scientists to study the sample microscopic anatomy.

Market Overview:

  • The propelling factors for the growth of the histology and cytology market include the rising prevalence of cancer, increasing standardization of pathological laboratories, technological advancements in diagnostic and molecular techniques, and favorable reimbursements for cancer screening and laboratory tests.
  • The increasing burden of cancer on society is found to be a major threat to the developing countries, owing to lower disposable income and dynamic demographics. Cancer has been the leading cause for mortality, globally and has resulted in deaths that have accounted for the largest share of mortality. Thus, the growing prevalence of cancer patients has a direct impact on the increased demand for the histology and cytology market. These histological methods thus help in increasing the sensitivity, specificity, and accuracy of diagnostic methods. Similarly, the combined methods help in the better diagnosis of diseases, such as breast and lung cancer. Thus, the prevalence of cancer plays a vital role in increasing the demand of the histology and cytology market.
  • Therefore globally, there has been a growing adoption of cytological tests due to its less invasive nature as compared to biopsy and higher reliability. These are likely to drive the overall market during the forecast period.
  • Furthermore, the histology and cytology market has also experienced huge growth with regard to the healthcare industries as a number of fatal diseases can be diagnosed through these clinical studies. It has been found that a number of infectious diseases can be identified, such as cancer, cervical disease, abnormal growth, inflammatory diseases, leukemia, smallpox, rabies, etc., and thus the molecular techniques are being carried out to detect specific proteins, receptors, viruses and enzymes in tissues, which will help in the detection as well as in the treatment of the diseases.

    Major Key Players:

  • Abbott
  • Becton Dickinson and Company
  • Danaher
  • F. Hoffmann
  • La Roche Ltd
  • Hologic Inc.
  • Merck & Co. Inc.
  • PerkinElmer Inc.
  • Sysmex Corporation
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Trivitron Healthcare

    Key Market Trends:

    The Cytology Segment is Expected to Lead the Histology and Cytology Market

    Cytology tests are useful for both the diagnosis and screening of various cancer types. The cytology segment has a wide range of applications in multiple cancer types. Due to the observations at the cellular levels, the companies primarily prefer cytology-based diagnostic methods. Since in the coming decade, companies are focusing on diagnosis at the molecular level, cytology is expected to play a vital role. The cost of histological tests is higher than cytology studies, mainly due to the multiple phases involved in its preparation, whereas no such stages are classified for cytology slides. Thus, during the forecast period, the demand for cytological methods are expected to grow, with more number of companies exploring the method.

    Asia-Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Region Over the Forecast Period

    Asia-Pacific is expected to show the fastest growth rate due to the increasing geriatric population, growing cancer incidence and raising awareness about cancer screening in the emerging economies, such as India, China, and Singapore. There has been a large number of the cancer burden in these countries, along with the expansion of private healthcare companies and hospitals that are collaborating with multinational players and government. Hence, all these factors are expected to help propel the histology and cytology market.

    Competitive Landscape:

    Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

    Histology and Cytology Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Cancer
    4.2.2 Increasing Standardization of Pathological Laboratories
    4.2.3 Technological Advancements in Diagnostic and Molecular Techniques
    4.2.4 Favorable Reimbursements for Cancer Screening and Laboratory Tests
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Safety Issues and Diagnostic Accuracy Issues with Histopathological and Cytopathological Tests
    4.3.2 Lack of Awareness among the Public for Diagnostic Tests
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Type of Examination
    5.1.1 Histology
    5.1.2 Cytology
    5.1.2.1 Breast Cancer
    5.1.2.2 Cervical Cancer
    5.1.2.3 Others
    5.2 By Test Type
    5.2.1 Microscopy Tests
    5.2.1.1 Cytogenic Tests
    5.2.1.1.1 Karyotyping
    5.2.1.1.2 Fluorescent In-situ Hybridization (FISH)
    5.2.1.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction
    5.2.1.3 Others
    5.2.2 Molecular Genetics Tests
    5.2.3 Flow Cytomtery
    5.3 By End User
    5.3.1 Hospitals/Clinics
    5.3.2 Biopharmaceutical Companies
    5.3.3 Academia
    5.3.4 Other End Users
    5.4 Geography
    5.4.1 North America
    5.4.1.1 US
    5.4.1.2 Canada
    5.4.1.3 Mexico
    5.4.2 Europe
    5.4.2.1 Germany
    5.4.2.2 UK
    5.4.2.3 France
    5.4.2.4 Italy
    5.4.2.5 Spain
    5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.4.3.1 China
    5.4.3.2 Japan
    5.4.3.3 India
    5.4.3.4 Australia
    5.4.3.5 South korea
    5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.4.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.4.4.1 GCC
    5.4.4.2 South Africa
    5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.4.5 South America
    5.4.5.1 Brazil
    5.4.5.2 Argentina
    5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Abbott
    6.1.2 Becton Dickinson and Company
    6.1.3 Danaher
    6.1.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
    6.1.5 Hologic Inc.
    6.1.6 Merck & Co. Inc.
    6.1.7 PerkinElmer Inc.
    6.1.8 Sysmex Corporation
    6.1.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
    6.1.10 Trivitron Healthcare

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

