Home Healthcare Software Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

As per the scope of this report, home healthcare software is the application of information processing involving both computer software that deals with the storage, retrieval, sharing, and use of healthcare information, data, and knowledge for communication and decision-making. It is specifically designed for the companies employing home healthcare provider, as well as government entities who track payments to home healthcare providers.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Cloud-based Segment, by Mode of Delivery, is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Segment

Cloud-based systems store the data on external servers where they can be accessed via the web, requiring only a computer with an internet connection to access the data. However, these are not exclusively dependent on web browsers, and can be operated offline or online. It helps healthcare providers and patients to access information anytime, anywhere. A cloud-based electronic health record is more cost-effective, particularly for small- to medium-sized practices. Since there are no large hardware expenditures, the software expense is a consistent low subscription rate. Home healthcare software can store and manage patient information using cloud-based electronic health records, and is subject to the same privacy regulations as traditional health records, while being more secure. Healthcare providers are likely to increase their investment in these tools, over the next few years. Data privacy and security concerns, and dependency on the internet are the disadvantages of cloud-based solutions. However, its lower cost encourages the healthcare providers to opt for cloud-based solutions. With the increasing usage of home healthcare software, and need to reduce healthcare costs, the market is expected to witness a high CAGR, over the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market

North America is expected to dominate the market, owing to the presence of better healthcare infrastructure and rising geriatric population. The United States has an advanced IT infrastructure in healthcare facilities, which makes the country ideal for any kind of home healthcare software solutions. The demand for such solutions is much higher in the country, compared to developing countries. The available infrastructural facilities, along with the rising demand, are expected to lead to the overall market expansion. Furthermore, according to the US Census Bureau’s Statistics as of 2017, the total number of people aged between 65 years and older exceeds 50 million, and between 2020 and 2030, the number of elderly population is projected to increase by almost 18 million. Although much smaller in total size, the number of people aged 85 years and older is expected to more than triple, from an estimated 6 million today, to nearly 20 million by 2060. Thus, rising geriatric population is expected to create huge demand for various home healthcare applications, resulting in the high growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Home Healthcare Software Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Awareness Triggering the Adoption Rate

4.2.2 Technological Advancements Leading to Cost Effectiveness and Ease of Use

4.2.3 Rapid Rise in the Ageing Population

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Insufficient Technical Support

4.3.2 Affordability Issues among the Emerging Economies Hindering the Market Growth

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Software

5.1.1 Agency Management

5.1.2 Clinical Management

5.1.3 Consulting and Support Services

5.1.4 Hospice Software Solutions

5.1.5 Tele Health Solutions

5.1.6 Other Software

5.2 By Component

5.2.1 Software

5.2.2 Services

5.2.3 Other Components

5.3 By Mode of Delivery

5.3.1 Web-based

5.3.2 Cloud based

5.3.3 Other Modes of Delivery

5.4 By End Users

5.4.1 Rehab Centers

5.4.2 Hospice Care

5.4.3 Homecare Institutions

5.4.4 Other End Users

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 United States

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 United Kingdom

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

6.1.2 CARECENTA, INC.

6.1.3 Cerner Corporation

6.1.4 Delta Health Technologies

6.1.5 Kinnser Software Inc.

6.1.6 McKesson Corporation

6.1.7 Medical Information Technology Inc.

6.1.8 Netsmart Technologies

6.1.9 Thornberry Limited

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

