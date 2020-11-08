Hovercraft Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The “Hovercraft Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Hovercraft market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
A hovercraft (an air-cushion vehicle) is an amphibious craft that can travel over land, water, ice, mud, and other surfaces. The market study includes commercial and military hovercraft. The search and rescue missions and transportation of troops and military equipment are included in the military segment of the market.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
The Military Segment is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
The military segment of the market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. There has been increasing instances of territorial water zone disputes between countries and other security concerns for sea trade across the world. This led to an increasing emphasis on maritime security. This makes several countries, globally, to invest in the amphibian landing vessels, like hovercraft. Several naval forces across the world are operating these vehicles to carry troops from ships to land and to deploy them for patrolling the territorial waters. With many countries in the world sharing their borders with seas, an increase in the necessity for maritime security and patrol, search, and rescue operations, the military hovercraft market is expected to grow during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
Countries in Asia-Pacific are facing territorial water zone disputes, as well as terror attacks, which have forced several countries in this region to enhance their maritime capabilities. Due to this, countries like China, India, Japan, and Indonesia, among others, are using hovercraft for border security along the borders. China has deployed patrol missions at the Xingkai Lake, a China-Russia border lake. Additionally, India announced its plans to deploy a fleet of hovercraft at Rann of Kutch for guarding the international border with Pakistan. Such initiatives by the countries with water border are propelling the growth of hovercraft market.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Hovercraft Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 End User
5.1.1 Military
5.1.2 Commercial
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Latin America
5.2.3 Europe
5.2.4 Asia-Pacific
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 Aerohod
6.2.2 AirLift Hovercraft
6.2.3 Hov Pod
6.2.4 Griffon Hoverwork Ltd
6.2.5 Textron Inc.
6.2.6 Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd
6.2.7 Hovertechnics LLC
6.2.8 Ivanoff Hovercraft AB
6.2.9 Neoteric Hovercraft Inc.
6.2.10 BBV Hovercraft
6.2.11 The British Hovercraft Company
6.2.12 Universal Hovercraft*
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
