Human Enhancement Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

Human enhancement refers to technologies that are used for bringing cognitive or physical improvement in the human body. A basic instance can be cited is the usage of the active control systems to create limb prosthetics to exceed human performance. Modern technology advancements in human enhancement are not only limited to treating illness and disabilities but also are employed in enhancing human characteristics and capabilities.

Market Overview:

The human enhancement market is expected to witness a CAGR over 38% during the forecast period (2019-2024). The human enhancement will bestow human beings with the ability to transcend to greater heights, ranging from improving their health and bodily capabilities as well as making them overall more versatile, functional and productive.

– People want to lead a healthy life and advancements in technology, such as sensors, and medical devices have supported their cause. The urge to stay at the peak of health, enhance features, and overcome limitations are motivating people to invest in healthcare devices. Wearable technology is a trend that integrates electronics to the daily activities and fits into the changing lifestyles and can be worn on any part of the body. Wearables, which can assist people with mental illnesses are crucial for society.

– The United States is struggling with one of its worst-ever drug crises. Around 50 million people in the country experience chronic pain daily, and people are turning to opioid to relieve pain. This, in turn, leads to addiction, which is killing more people every week from opioid-related overdoses. •Thus, many companies are taking initiatives to create alternative methods of pain relief and prevent opioid addiction. Such trends are expected to influence the human augmentation market over the forecast period. Major Key Players:

