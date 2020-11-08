Human Machine Interface Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Human Machine Interface Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Human Machine Interface market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Human machine interface (HMI) is used to optimize a process, by centralizing and digitizing, for the user, where the operators can see relevant pieces of information in different forms of graphs, chatbots, or digital assistance. Adoption of automation in various end-user industries, like in food and beverages, packaging, etc. to increase operational efficiencies is a major trend catalyzing the expansion of the human machine interface market. Currently, the increasing number of industrial applications and automation in the United States is expected to propel the utilization of human machine interfaces in the country, which is helping the industry to grow.

Market Overview:

The global human machine interface market was valued at USD 3.36 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 6.56 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 10.3%, over the forecast period (2019-2024). The human interface machine is supported by the growth of the Industry 4.0. This rise of new digital industrial technology is having an affirmative impact on this industry.

– The manufacturing industry remains a key driver for economic growth, societal wealth, and improved standard of living. On the same time, the manufacturing industry is focusing on increasing efforts for lowering their expenses in the numerous businesses and this effort is propelling the growth of the global human machine interface (HMI) market.

– The presence of a considerable number of solution providers and increasing high-end production activities, like chatbots and digital assistants, driving the HMI market. Nowadays, chatbots are combined with BigData to provide more assistance to the end user. The demand for these chatbots in the service industry is acting as a positive outlook for the human machine interface market.

– On the contrary side, the automated equipment requires higher capital expenditure, when compared to a manual system. Moreover, skilled labors are required for the proper functioning and operating those machines, which result in an increase in total cost.

– In September 2018, Siemens AG introduced assistant systems that visualize the dynamic processes that bring the energy transition to the power grid and provide targeted recommendations for actions to optimize the grids and prevent blackouts. Major Key Players:

ABB Ltd

Honeywell International Inc.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Mitsubishi Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric Co.

Texas Instruments Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Siemens AG